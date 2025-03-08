Carlos Alcaraz has already made an unforgettable mark in tennis history, and his Indian Wells record is among the greatest achievements of his young career so far.

The former world No 1 is already a two-time champion at the prestigious Masters 1000 event, and his win percentage is currently the best in tournament history – seeing off all-time greats.

5) Roger Federer – 83.5%

Federer is one of the most successful players in Indian Wells history, with a record nine finals – and a joint record of five titles – to his name.

The Swiss also reached a further three semi-finals in the desert and holds an impressive 66-13 record from his 18 career appearances at the Masters 1000 event.

That leaves Federer with a win rate of 83.5% at the tournament, the fifth-highest in tournament history.

4) Novak Djokovic – 83.6%

Djokovic ties Federer with a joint-record of five men’s singles titles in the desert, and – alongside the Swiss – is one of just two men to win three consecutive titles at the tournament.

However, heading into his 2025 campaign, the Serbian’s win rate is just a tad higher than Federer’s.

With a further final and two semi-finals sitting alongside his five triumphs, the Serbian’s 51-10 record sees him currently hold a win percentage of 83.6% in Indian Wells.

Djokovic faces Botic van de Zandschulp in his opening match this year.

3) Rafael Nadal – 84.2%

Though he did not win as many titles as his two main rivals, Nadal still found huge success in the desert, with an impressive three tournament victories to his name.

The Spaniard also reached a further two finals and a staggering six semi-finals at the tournament across his career, contributing to a 59-11 record at the event.

That leaves Nadal with an impressive 84.2% record at the Masters 1000 event – a win percentage that only two men can beat.

2) Jimmy Connors – 85%

US tennis icon Connors was one of the Indian Wells’ greatest champions in the opening decade of the tournament – and his three titles still places his towards the top of the all-time event standings.

Alongside his three titles, Connors was also a three-time semi-finalist at the tournament and only failed to reach at least the last eight in two of his 10 visits to the desert.

With a 34-6 record to his name, the former world No 1 holds an 85% win rate in Indian Wells – placing him second all-time as things stand.

Indian Wells News

Jannik Sinner handed huge rankings boost after Alexander Zverev shocker in Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek fires Indian Wells warning shot after emphatic start to title defence

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 88.9%

Though Alcaraz’s win percentage may waver over time, the 21-year-old has the best record in Indian Wells men’s singles history to date.

The Spaniard has played in Indian Wells just four times previously heading into 2025, though the world No 3 has lifted the title the past two years.

Coupled with his breakthrough semi-final showing in 2022, Alcaraz has compiled a 16-2 record in Indian Wells to date – a historic win rate of 88.9%.

Alcaraz begins his 2025 campaign against Quentin Halys.

Read More: Prize money and points on offer for Alcaraz, Djokovic, Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff at Indian Wells