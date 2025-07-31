The Canadian Open is one of the oldest tournaments in tennis, and remains one of the most prestigious titles up for grabs in the sport.

Countless all-time greats have triumphed across both Montreal and Toronto, but which players have found the most success at the event?

Here, we look at the seven men in the Open Era to have recorded the most Canadian Open match wins.

7) Andy Murray – 28

The Canadian Open was one of the most successful tournaments of Murray’s career, with the Brit a three-time champion at the tournament.

Murray claimed back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 and then regained his title in 2015, reaching further semi-finals in 2006 and 2008.

The Brit held a 28-7 record at the tournament, with his tally of wins the seventh-highest of the Open Era.

6) Roger Federer – 35

Federer made 12 appearances at the Canadian Open across his career and lifted the title twice, triumphing during the peak of his powers in 2004 and 2006.

However, the Swiss embarked on other deep runs at the event, reaching further finals in 2007, 2010, 2014, and in 2017 during his career.

Federer won 35 of his 45 Canadian Open matches, the sixth-most wins among men at the tournament during the Open Era.

5) Novak Djokovic – 37

Just two wins ahead of Federer is Djokovic, who beat the Swiss to win the title in the 2007 final.

After victory on his Canadian Open debut, the Serbian again triumphed in 2011, 2012, and 2016, with a further runner-up finish to Murray in the 2015 edition of the event.

Djokovic reached at least the quarter-final in nine of his 11 Canadian Open appearances, and has won an impressive total of 37 matches at the tournament.

=3) Rafael Nadal – 38

Narrowly ahead of Djokovic is Nadal, who won an impressive five men’s singles titles in Canada – making it one of the most successful hard-court events of his career.

Nadal lifted the title in 2005, 2008, and 2013, before back-to-back titles in what proved to be his final appearances at the tournament in 2018 and 2019.

The Spaniard reached a further two semi-finals at the tournament across his career, and held a 38-8 record at the Canadian Open across his career.

Tennis News

The 7 men to earn the most clay-court ranking points in 2025: Carlos Alcaraz 4,330, Jannik Sinner 3rd

The 10 men with the most ATP titles before turning 23: Rafael Nadal 3rd, Carlos Alcaraz joint-9th, Bjorn Borg with 46

=3) Andre Agassi – 38

Level with Nadal on 38 match wins is Agassi, who was a three-time Canadian Open champion at the very peak of his powers.

The eight-time Grand Slam winner triumphed for the first time in 1992 and then sealed consecutive victories in 1994 and 1995, before losing the 2005 final to Nadal a decade later.

Agassi also reached three further semi-finals at the Masters 1000 tournament, with a 38-11 record at the tournament across his long career.

2) John McEnroe – 44

Tennis legend McEnroe made 16 straight appearances at the Canadian Open from 1977 to 1992, lifting the title twice during that time.

McEnroe claimed back-to-back triumphs in 1984 and 1985 and also reached further finals in 1979 and 1989, with two further semi-final showings to his name.

The American won 44 matches at the tournament in total, the second-highest among men in the Open Era.

1) Ivan Lendl – 57

Lendl has won more Canadian Open titles than any man in the Open Era and also holds the highest tournament win percentage, which makes it no surprise that he occupies the top spot here.

The former world No 1 claimed back-to-back titles in 1980 and 1981 and again triumphed in 1983, before three consecutive victories from 1987 to 1989.

Lendl also reached further finals at the Masters 1000 event in 1982, 1985, and 1992, and recorded 57 victories in total across his 15 tournament appearances.

Read Next: The 10 best ATP Tour players of the 21st Century – ranked!