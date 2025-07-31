The 2025 clay-court season is officially done and dusted for 2025, with the final ATP Tour-level events of the season having taken place at the end of July.

With an array of events in South America earlier in the year, before the traditional European and post-Wimbledon swings, there were plenty of chances for players to earn big points this season.

Here, we look at the seven men to win the most clay ATP Ranking points in 2025.

7) Alexander Bublik – 1,230

One of the biggest surprises of the clay season was the resurgence of Bublik, who earned an impressive 1,230 points across his events on the dirt this year.

The Kazakh earned 175 points for his run to the title at the Turin Challenger, with a further 25 points won in Munich, 100 at the Madrid Open, and 30 at the Italian Open.

He then picked up 400 points for his stunning run to the last eight of Roland Garros, before winning 500 points for claiming back-to-back titles in Gstaad and Kitzbuhel in July.

6) Francisco Cerundolo – 1,275

A disappointing Roland Garros saw Cerundolo pick up just 10 points for losing in the opening round, though he had plenty of clay-court success outside of that.

The Argentine earned 400 points for reaching the Madrid Open semi-final, with a further 150 points combined from Rome and Monte Carlo, and 200 points from reaching the last four in Munich.

With 165 points earned from reaching the Buenos Aires semi-final, alongside further points from Rio, Bastad, Santiago, and Hamburg, Cerundolo earned 1,275 points on the surface this season.

5) Alexander Zverev – 1,410

Zverev’s clay-court season was not as spectacular as it has been in the past, but the German’s tally of 1,410 points on the surface is still the fifth-highest of 2025.

The world No 3 earned 500 points for his triumph in Munich and a further 400 for reaching the last eight of Roland Garros, with 200 points won in Rome and 100 won in Madrid.

Zverev also earned a further 100 points in Rio and 50 in Hamburg, with a combined 60 points from Monte Carlo and Buenos Aires also won – but not counted on his ATP Ranking.

4) Casper Ruud – 1,500

Ruud’s clay-court season was highlighted by his first Masters 1000 title in Madrid, a title that earned him an impressive 1,000 points in the ATP Rankings.

Outside of Madrid, the Norwegian earned 200 points in Rome and 100 in Monte Carlo, with a further 100 quarter-final points from the Barcelona Open to his name.

Ruud was beaten in the second round of the French Open, earning just 50 points, and his 50 Gstaad points aren’t counted in his ranking, though his overall haul of 1,500 ranks him fourth here.

Tennis News

Alexander Zverev’s ‘willingness to change’ questioned by former No 1 amid Toni Nadal collaboration

Casper Ruud joins ‘special’ 2025 Laver Cup line-up in San Francisco for Team Europe

3) Jannik Sinner – 1,950

Despite playing just two clay-court events in 2025, world No 1 Sinner’s tally of 1,950 points is the third-most of any man on the ATP Tour this year.

Sinner earned 650 points for reaching the final of the Italian Open, and a further 1,300 points for reaching his first French Open final in June.

The world No 1 had missed the Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo and Madrid due to his doping ban, and also withdrew from the Hamburg Open in late May.

2) Lorenzo Musetti – 2,300

Musetti was one of the stars of the clay swing and, despite not lifting a title, his consistency earned him a raft of ranking points.

The Italian earned 800 points for reaching the last four of Roland Garros, and a further 650 points for reaching his first Masters 1000 final in Monte Carlo in April.

Musetti also earned 400 points in both Madrid and Rome for his semi-final showings, with a further 50 points from Buenos Aires bringing his points total up to 2,300 for the clay season.

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 4,330

Unsurprisingly, Alcaraz is comfortably out in front for 2025, with a staggering 4,330 points earned on the dirt in 2025.

The Spaniard claimed 2,000 points after successfully defending his French Open title in Paris, with a further 1,000 points won in both Monte Carlo and Rome for his respective triumphs at those tournaments.

Alcaraz also picked up a further 330 points for his runner-up finish in Barcelona and, despite missing the Madrid Open, won over 2,000 points more than anyone else on the surface this season.

Read Next: The 10 men with the most ATP titles before turning 23: Rafael Nadal 3rd, Carlos Alcaraz joint-9th, Bjorn Borg with 46