Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are the greatest champions in Indian Wells history, with both men winning the tournament five times.

However, since the event launched in 1974, 11 different men have won multiple titles in the desert.

=6) Roscoe Tanner – Two titles (1978-79)

The first man to successfully defend the Indian Wells title, former world No 4 Tanner claimed back-to-back victories in 1978 and 1979.

Tanner defeated Raul Ramirez to triumph for the first time in 1978, before victory over compatriot – and former champion – Brian Gottfried the following year.

=6) Boris Becker – Two titles (1987-88)

Following in Tanner’s footsteps, Becker was the second man to successfully defend the Indian Wells title with his victories in 1987 and 1988.

The German saw off great rival Stefan Edberg in straight sets in 1987, before a four-set triumph over Emilo Sanchez twelve months later.

=6) Jim Courier – Two titles (1991, 1993)

Courier was one of the leading US stars of the early 1990s, and his success included two separate Indian Wells triumphs towards the start of the decade.

The former world No 1 beat Guy Forget in a five-set thriller to lift his first title in 1991, and two years later regained his crown by beating Wayne Ferreira in straight sets.

=6) Pete Sampras – Two titles (1994-95)

The dominant player of the 1990s, it comes as no surprise to see that Sampras twice triumphed at the famed Masters 1000 event – in front of a home crowd.

‘Pistol Pete’ defeated Petr Korda to triumph for the first time in 1994 and completed a successful title defence in 1995 after beating key rival Andre Agassi.

=6) Lleyton Hewitt – Two titles (2002-03)

Former world No 1 Hewitt remains the last Australian man to triumph at the tournament, thanks to his back-to-back victories in the early 2000s.

Hewitt breezed past Tim Henman to seal his first title in 2002, and 12 months later picked up a second straight title following a comfortable win over Gustavo Kuerten.

=6) Carlos Alcaraz – Two titles (2023-24)

Reigning champion Alcaraz will look to move up the all-time Indian Wells standings with a third triumph in the desert this fortnight.

The Spaniard already has two titles at the tournament to his name, beating Daniil Medvedev in both the 2023 and 2024 finals.

ATP Tour News

Carlos Alcaraz looks to emulate Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with rare Indian Wells feat

Carlos Alcaraz ‘didn’t understand’ major Indian Wells change ahead of title defence

=3) Jimmy Connors – Three titles (1976, 1981, 1984)

Connors was the first American to triumph at the event and remains one of the most successful Indian Wells winners, with three titles to his name.

After seeing off future champion Tanner for his first title in 1976, Connors defeated Ivan Lendl to claim the title in 1981 before completing his haul with victory over Yannick Noah in the 1984 final.

=3) Michael Chang – Three titles (1992, 1996-97)

Chang was often overshadowed by his American contemporaries, though his three Indian Wells titles are only beaten by two men from any nation.

The former world No 2 overcame Andrei Chesnokov for his first title in 1992, and would then claim back-to-back victories by defeating Paul Haarhuis and Bohdan Ulihrach in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

=3) Rafael Nadal – Three titles (2007, 2009, 2013)

Indian Wells proved to be one of the most successful hard-court tournaments of Nadal’s career, with the tennis legend winning on three separate occasions.

Nadal beat Djokovic for his first title in 2007 and two years later saw off Andy Murray to regain his crown, before a victory over Juan Martin del Potro in 2013.

=1) Novak Djokovic – Five titles (2008, 2011, 2014-16)

Djokovic has not lifted the title since 2016, but he remains one of just two men to hold a staggering five titles at the tournament.

The Serbian defeated Mardy Fish in three sets to triumph for the first time in 2008, and then battled back to beat Nadal from a set down in 2011.

Djokovic would then win three straight titles from 2014-16, defeating Federer in both 2014 and 2015 before an emphatic victory over Milos Raonic in 2016.

=1) Roger Federer – Five titles (2004-06, 2012, 2017)

Matching Djokovic on five titles is Federer, who reached a record nine finals in total at the prestigious Masters 1000 event.

Federer’s first three titles all came consecutively, with the Swiss defeating Henman in the 2004 final before respective victories over Hewitt and James Blake in 2005 and 2006.

After a six-year wait, he regained his title in 2012 by beating home favourite John Isner before claiming a fifth and final title with victory over compatriot Stan Wawrinka in 2017.

Read Next: Iga Swiatek eyes Indian Wells Open record as she aims for unique hat-trick