Mirra Andreeva celebrated a big fourth-round win at the Madrid Open on Monday, though she has another reason to celebrate on Tuesday.

Today (April 29, 2025) marks Andreeva’s milestone 18th birthday, a significant day for the Russian teen star who has electrified the WTA Tour in recent years.

Defying her age, Andreeva has already achieved great things early in her career, and has now hit her latest impressive milestone in Madrid.

The Madrid Open was the tournament where the Russian first broke through in 2023, reaching the fourth round without dropping a set before losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

That was followed by another impressive run in the Spanish capital in 2024, this time reaching the last eight before again falling to Sabalenka.

Her fine form at the WTA 1000 event has so far continued in 2025, the world No 7 defeating Marie Bouzkova, 27th seed Magdalena Frech, and qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva to reach her second straight quarter-final.

Andreeva has now won 10 matches at the Madrid Open, making it her most successful WTA 1000 event to date in terms of individual match wins.

And, since the WTA 1000 format was officially introduced back in 2009, she is now the youngest woman to win 10 matches at the same WTA 1000 event.

It is another impressive milestone for Andreeva, who will go for her 11th Madrid Open match win when she faces fourth seed Coco Gauff in Wednesday’s quarter-final.

Gauff leads the head-to-head between the two 2-0, though the pair have not met since the US Open back in 2023, with the Russian having improved significantly since then.

“Last time I faced her [Gauff] on clay was Roland Garros 2023,” Andreeva commented.

“The first set was tight, but the rest of the match was like ehhh. She didn’t give me a chance. But it was two years ago, so I’m just super excited to not take revenge but to see how different I play. I think it’s going to be an entertaining match.”

Epic Andreeva milestones

Andreeva has proven to be one of the most successful teen stars of recent years on the WTA Tour, and her Madrid Open feat is the latest in a line of impressive milestones.

The Russian reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at Roland Garros in 2024, becoming the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist of the 21st century – and youngest since Martina Hingis at the 1997 US Open.

Later in 2024, the then-17-year-old cracked the top 20 of the WTA Rankings, becoming the youngest player since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006 to reach that ranking.

She then became the youngest woman since Vaidisova in 2007 to crack the top 10 after her run to the title at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February 2024.

Andreeva’s run also saw her become not only the youngest WTA 1000 champion since the format was revamped in 2009, but also the youngest finalist at that level since then.

That was followed by a memorable triumph in Indian Wells, beating Sabalenka in the final to join Hingis and Serena Williams as the only 17-year-old champions in Tennis Paradise.

