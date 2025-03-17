Mirra Andreeva’s marvellous 12-match win streak that includes wins over Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek

Mirra Andreeva is the latest sensation on the WTA Tour after winning back-to-back WTA 1000 titles and you have to say she did it the hard way.

Just weeks after winning her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the teenager became the third-youngest player to win the Indian Wells Open.

Aged just 17 years and 10 months, Andreeva is just behind Martina Hingis (1998) and Serena Williams (1999) in terms of age.

The Russian defeated world No 2 Iga Swiatek in the semi-final and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the California event and with that she became the first player under 18 to defeat the world No 1 and world No 2 in back-to-back matches since Williams achieved the feat at the 1999 US Open.

And those wins are part of an incredible 12-match unbeaten run on the WTA Tour/WTA 1000 level that started on February 17. She has beaten seven seeded players during her incredible streak.

Mirra Andreeva’s 12-Match Winning Streak:

Dubai – 6 matches

Seeded 12th for the Middle East event, Andreeva started with a straight-set win over Elina Avanesyan and then also defeated 2023 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova and Peyton Stearns in two sets to set up a clash against second seed Swiatek.

The teenager beat the five-time Grand Slam winner 6-3, 6-3 and then claimed a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over sixth seed Elena Rybakina to reach her maiden WTA 1000 final.

She defeated Clara Tauson 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 to lift the trophy.

Indian Wells – 6 matches

Seeded ninth for the first leg of the Sunshine Double swing, Andreeva had a bye into the second round.

She beat Varvara Gracheva in straight sets in the second round and then claimed second consecutive wins over Tauson and the seventh-seeded Rybakina without dropping a set.

In the quarter-final she was up against 23rd seed Elina Svitolina and won 7-5, 6-3 to set another clash against Swiatek. This time it went the distance but Andreeva advanced with a 7-6 (7-1), 1-6, 6-3 win.

She faced world No 1 Sabalenka in the final and the three-time Grand Slam winner went into the clash with a 3-0 head-to-head record.

“The matches that we played this year didn’t really go my way. Yeah, I can say she almost killed me, especially in Melbourne,” Andreeva stated.

“I’m gonna try to take revenge, because I still have nothing to lose, and I feel like the match is going to be probably entertaining. There is going to be a lot of, I think, a lot of winners, a lot of great points.”

And she did gain revenge as she came back from a poor opening set to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

She will have an opportunity to extend her 12-match run at the Miami Open this week when she takes on either Veronika Kudermetova or Xin Wang in the second round.