Several dominant players have ruled over the ATP Tour over the past five decades or so, though only six men have ever reached 10+ consecutive finals on the tour.

Here, we look at those six ATP greats, all of whom are multiple Grand Slam winners.

6) John McEnroe – 11 (1984)

A seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1, McEnroe was at the absolute peak of his powers when he reached a staggering 11 straight tournament finals.

McEnroe’s streak began with the ATP Finals at the start of 1984 and concluded with an 11th consecutive final at the Canadian Open that August.

The US icon won 10 of his 11 finals, including his third Wimbledon title, with his only defeat coming to Ivan Lendl at Roland Garros.

=4) Guillermo Vilas – 13 (1977)

One of the most successful players of his era, four-time major champion Vilas’ streak of 13 consecutive finals ranks him joint-fourth across the Open Era.

Starting in Kitzbuhel in July, the Argentine reached 12 consecutive clay-court finals, before the 13th and last final of his streak came on the hard courts in Johannesburg.

Vilas won 12 of his 13 finals, including victory at the 1977 US Open and a triumph on home soil in Buenos Aires.

=4) Bjorn Borg – 13 (1979-80)

Matching Vilas on 13 straight finals is tennis icon Borg, the leading player of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The Swede’s streak began at the Tokyo Indoors in November 1979 and continued until the Swiss Indoors in Basel in October 1980, almost one year later.

Borg won the first 10 of those finals, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon triumphs, though he was beaten in the last three finals, including a loss to McEnroe at the 1980 US Open.

=2) Roger Federer – 17 (2005-06)

Federer was the dominant figure in the men’s game across the mid-2000s, and the Swiss icon reached a staggering 17 consecutive finals at the peak of his powers from 2005 to 2006.

The Swiss’ streak started at the Halle Open in June 2005, and he reached his 17th straight final at the 2006 Canadian Open, over 14 months later.

Federer won 12 of his 17 straight finals, including victories in back-to-back Wimbledon finals in 2005 and 2005, the 2005 US Open final, and the 2006 Australian Open final.

=2) Novak Djokovic – 17 (2015-16)

Djokovic was the dominant force on the ATP Tour in the mid-2010s, and was at the absolute peak of his powers across the 2015 season.

Former world No 1 Djokovic reached the final of the 2015 Australian Open and, by the time he made the final again in Melbourne the following year, had reached the final of 17 consecutive tournaments.

The Serbian won 13 of his 17 finals during that span, including both of those Grand Slam finals Down Under, also triumphing at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

1) Ivan Lendl – 18 (1981-82)

Though Federer and Djokovic came close, no one has yet matched or beaten former world No 1 Lendl’s record of 18 straight tour finals, which he has held for over four decades.

A 21-year-old Lendl reached the Madrid final in October 1981 and then reached every final for his next 18 events, culminating at Forest Hills in May 1982.

The Czech won 15 of those finals, with notable wins at tournaments in Madrid, Barcelona, Buenos Aires, and Delray Beach.

Remarkably, he did not reach a Grand Slam final during that run, and did not win his first major until 1984.

