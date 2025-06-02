The French Open has crowned some of the greatest champions in men’s tennis history, with several all-time greats lifting the title at Roland Garros.

Here, we look at the seven men to have claimed the most match wins at the tournament in the Open Era.

7) Bjorn Borg – 49

Our countdown starts with tennis icon Borg, whose six Roland Garros titles are the second-most of any man in the Open Era.

The Swede played the French Open eight times and tasted defeat just twice, with the former world No 1 picking up an impressive 49 Roland Garros wins across his career.

6) Andre Agassi – 51

The last American man to win the French Open title, 1999 Roland Garros champion Andre Agassi was also a beaten finalist back in 1990 and 1991.

Agassi’s success at the tournament saw him win 51 matches, making him one of just six men to reach a half-century of match wins at the event.

5) Ivan Lendl – 53

The French Open champion in 1984, 1986, and 1987, Lendl reached five finals at the tournament in total, with further runner-up finishes in 1981 and 1985.

Former world No 1 Lendl won 53 Roland Garros matches across his career, his second-highest at any major – and the fifth-most of any man in the Open Era.

4) Guillermo Vilas – 57

One of the leading clay-court stars of his era, Vilas was a four-time finalist at Roland Garros, most famously lifting the title in 1977.

The Argentine made 18 main-draw appearances at the French Open and claimed an impressive 57 match wins, a total only bettered by arguably the three greatest male tennis players of all time.

3) Roger Federer – 73

Federer famously won his first and only French Open title in 2009, beating Robin Soderling in the final to complete the Career Grand Slam.

However, he had a string of consistent results across his 19 tournament appearances, including three straight finals from 2006-08, and a fifth final in 2011.

Federer claimed 73 match wins at Roland Garros across his legendary career, with only his two greatest rivals sitting ahead of him.

French Open News

John McEnroe names one player who should be up there with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner get ‘scary’ prediction from former world No 1

2) Novak Djokovic – 100*

After reaching the quarter-final of the 2025 French Open, Djokovic has achieved yet another incredible Grand Slam milestone.

Victory over Cameron Norrie on Monday saw him claim a 100th match win at Roland Garros, making this the first major in which he has hit triple digits in match wins.

Djokovic won the French Open title in 2016, 2021, and 2023, and has reached at least the quarter-final in 18 of his 20 previous appearances at the event.

1) Rafael Nadal – 112

Unsurprisingly, it is ‘King of Clay’ Nadal out in front, with the Spaniard the first man to hit 100 match wins at Roland Garros.

Nadal won a staggering 112 matches at the French Open, tasting defeat just four times across his career: to Djokovic in 2015 and 2021, to Soderling in 2009, and Alexander Zverev in 2024.

The Spaniard won 14 French Open titles, an Open Era record for most singles titles won at any of the four Grand Slam events.

Read Next: The 7 men with highest French Open win percentage: Rafael Nadal one of two icons above 96%