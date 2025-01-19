It was the match that most people were waiting for.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet for the eighth time on Tuesday – with a place in the last four of the Australian Open at stake.

It will be the first time that the two have met in Melbourne, and both have plenty to play for.

Alcaraz is looking to become the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam, while Djokovic searches for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Ahead of their latest blockbuster clash, we look back at all of their previous encounters.

2022 Madrid Open SF: Alcaraz 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)

The first meeting between Alcaraz and Djokovic was one of the most memorable, with the Spaniard defeating the Serbian on his way to a first Madrid title.

Just a day after beating Rafael Nadal in the last eight, Alcaraz rallied from a set down – in a match that lasted over three hours – to draw first blood in his head-to-head against Djokovic.

2023 Roland Garros SF: Djokovic 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

There was over a year between the first and second meeting between the pair and, by the time they met at the 2023 French Open, Alcaraz was himself a world No 1 and a Grand Slam champion.

The two went toe-to-toe during two high-quality sets, only for Djokovic to physically outmuscle his younger rival to win in four sets and return to the French Open final – which he would win two days later.

2023 Wimbledon Final: Alcaraz 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Djokovic’s 34-match win streak at Wimbledon was snapped in extraordinary fashion in the 2023 final as Alcaraz battled back to stun the Serb in an instant classic.

After winning just one game in the first set, the Spaniard saved a set point to win the second in a tiebreak and moved a set away from glory with a dominant third set.

Djokovic roared back to force a decider but one break of serve was all Alcaraz needed in the decider to clinch a historic first Wimbledon title.

2023 Cincinnati Open Final: Djokovic 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4)

Just weeks after Wimbledon final heartbreak, Djokovic turned the tables on Alcaraz in one of the greatest best-of-three tour finals the ATP has ever seen.

Alcaraz edged a tight opening set and would later hold championship point, only for Djokovic to edge his way to victory with two extraordinary tiebreaks in Cincinnati.

2023 ATP Finals SF: Djokovic 6-3, 6-2

After a string of long, high-quality matches between the two, Djokovic put his foot down with an emphatic display at the ATP Finals in 2023.

The Serbian used his greater indoor experience and quality to his advantage, suffocating Alcaraz and conceding just five games on his way to what was a ninth final at the year-end championships.

2024 Wimbledon Final: Alcaraz 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4)

Twelve months after their classic final, Alcaraz and Djokovic again met in the Wimbledon final – though this time things were a lot more straightforward for the Spaniard.

With Djokovic a little rusty after his meniscus injury, the reigning champion bossed this contest throughout and overcame a late wobble closing the final out to lift his fourth Grand Slam title.

2024 Olympic Final: Djokovic 7-6(3), 7-6(2)

Less than a month after his heavy defeat at SW19, Djokovic once again turned the table on his rival with one of the most significant triumphs of his career.

Former world No 1 Djokovic had never won an Olympic gold medal but was a significant underdog against Alcaraz, who had swept both the Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles last summer.

But, once again defying the odds, two superb tiebreaks – in a match that lasted almost three hours – saw the 37-year-old claim the one title that had eluded him.

