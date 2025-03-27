Will Novak Djokovic ever have a better opportunity to win his 100th career title?

That is the question seemingly everyone is asking after the Serbian safely reached the Miami Open quarter-final – unlike many of his key rivals.

With Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev among the big names already out of the tournament, the stage seems set for Djokovic to make history this weekend.

And, while nothing is a given, his combined head-to-head record against the rest of the field left at the Masters 1000 event suggests he is a significant favourite.

QF: Sebastian Korda – 1-0

Djokovic and Korda were meant to take to court for their quarter-final on Wednesday, only for the match to be controversially delayed until Thursday.

The delay may work to the advantage of 24th seed Korda, who appeared to be struggling with a wrist injury in his fourth round win over Gael Monfils – pulling out of his doubles campaign as a precaution.

Djokovic is a warm favourite to win this match and won their only previous meeting, though that was an incredibly tight match.

He prevailed 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4 in the 2023 Adelaide International final – saving a championship point to lift the title.

SF: Grigor Dimitrov – 12-1

Should Djokovic beat Korda, it will be 14th seed and 2024 Miami Open runner-up Grigor Dimitrov waiting in the semi-final.

The Bulgarian kept his campaign alive on Wednesday with a thrilling quarter-final victory over 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo, saving a match point to beat the Argentine 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3).

Dimitrov was exhausted after the match and will certainly appreciate the day off to recover, though he will be a significant underdog should he face the Serbian.

Djokovic has a dominant 12-1 record over the Bulgarian and, since a defeat to Dimitrov at the 2013 Madrid Open, has prevailed the last 10 times they have met.

The Serbian beat Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 when they last faced off in the 2023 Paris Masters final.

Potential Final: Taylor Fritz – 10-0

Third seed and world No 4 Fritz is perhaps the favourite to reach the final from the top half of the draw, and is the highest-ranked man left in the tournament.

Fritz has a quarter-final against Matteo Berrettini and then a potential semi-final to deal with before a hypothetical Djokovic clash, though matches against the Serbian have been troublesome for the US No 1.

The American has lost all 10 of his meetings against Djokovic – one of the most dominant active head-to-head records on the ATP.

Djokovic was a 6-4, 7-6(6) victor when they last played at the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

Potential Final: Matteo Berrettini – 4-1

Back in his first Masters 1000 quarter-final since 2021, could former world No 6 Berrettini defy the odds and beat both Fritz and Djokovic to win a first Masters 1000 title?

Should the 29th seed find himself up against Djokovic, he may fancy his chances, having beaten the Serbian 7-6(4), 6-2 in Doha back in February.

However, the former world No 1 had won their four previous encounters prior to that – most famously a four-set triumph in the 2021 Wimbledon final.

Potential Final: Jakub Mensik – 1-0

It is possible that Djokovic could face one of the game’s great rising stars in the Miami Open final, with one of Jakub Mensik or Arthur Fils reaching at least the last four.

Mensik received a walkover into the last eight but has impressed massively in recent months, and will be inside the top 40 for the first time should he beat Fils in quarter-final action on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Czech lost his only previous encounter to Djokovic but did push the tennis icon at the Shanghai Masters last October, falling 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4.

Potential Final: Arthur Fils – 0-0

Perhaps the biggest wildcard for Djokovic would be a potential final against Fils – the one man left in the draw he has never faced.

The 20-year-old is into a second straight Masters 1000 quarter-final, with eye-catching wins against Frances Tiafoe and Zverev to his name in Miami.

Fils will have to beat Mensik, and then Fritz or Berrettini, to reach the final.

