The records keep on tumbling for Novak Djokovic.

A 6-1, 7-6(1) victory over Camil Ugo Carabelli at the Miami Open on Sunday was his 411th win at a Masters 1000 event – a new record for the format.

That is the latest in a line of staggering records set by the all-time great at Masters 1000 events, and we look at some of the greatest Masters 1000 milestones of Djokovic’s career.

This is not an exhaustive look at every record across the Masters 1000 format.

Most match wins – 411

The latest record set by Djokovic at Masters 1000 tournaments, the Serbian has now moved one ahead of great rival Rafael Nadal with 411 wins across the event format.

Djokovic’s first-ever win in a Masters event came back at the 2005 Paris Masters against Victor Hanescu, and win No 411 came almost two decades later over Carabelli on Sunday.

Most titles – 40

Unsurprisingly for the man with the most match wins, Djokovic also holds the record for the most Masters 1000 titles since the tournament format was introduced in 1990.

His victory over Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Paris Masters – his most recent title at that level – was his 40th Masters title, becoming the first man to ever hit that milestone.

Nadal sits in second place with 36 Masters titles.

Most finals – 59

Djokovic also holds the record for the most Masters 1000 finals, with a total of 59 championship matches contested across the format.

The Serbian holds an impressive 40-19 record in Masters 1000 finals to date, with his most recent final defeat coming to Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Shanghai Masters

Once again it is Nadal in second place, with 53 finals to his name.

Most semi-finals – 78

Outside of titles and finals, the 37-year-old has also reached the most semi-finals of any man at that level since 1990.

Djokovic drew level with Nadal’s 76 semi-finals at the 2023 Paris Masters, and then reached the last four of both Monte Carlo and Shanghai in 2024.

Most titles in one season – Six (2015)

2015 is widely considered to be the greatest season of Djokovic’s career, and the former world No 1 won six Masters 1000 titles that season – the most of any man in an individual year.

The Serbian sealed the ‘Sunshine Double’ with Indian Wells and Miami Open triumphs, claimed clay-court success in Monte Carlo and Rome, and triumphed in Shanghai and Paris towards the end of the season.

Djokovic also won five titles in 2011, sitting in joint second alongside Nadal (2013).

Most finals in one season – Eight (2015)

Not only did he set the record for most titles in one season in 2015, he also set a record for the most Masters 1000 finals reached in an individual year.

Alongside his six titles, Djokovic reached further finals at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open – falling to Andy Murray and Roger Federer, respectively.

Djokovic skipped the Madrid Open in 2015, meaning he reached the final of every Masters he contested.

Most match wins in one season – 39 (2015)

Djokovic’s historic 2015 season also saw him set the record for the most Masters 1000 match wins in an individual year.

The Serbian won a staggering 39 matches across the season in Masters tournaments, four ahead of Nadal’s haul of 35 match wins in 2013.

Best win percentage in one season – 97.1% (2011)

Another iconic Djokovic season was 2011, the year that the Serbian claimed three Grand Slam titles and rose to world No 1 for the first time.

Lifting five titles, the Serbian won 33 Masters 1000 matches that year, losing just once – a 6-4, 3-0 retirement loss to Murray in the Cincinnati final.

Djokovic’s 97.1% win rate that year in Masters event is the highest of any man in a single season, and his 39-2 record in 2015 (95.1%) is the second highest.

Match win streak – 31 (2011)

Another record set in 2011, Djokovic’s streak of 31 consecutive wins is the longest in Masters 1000 history.

After losing to Michael Llodra at the 2010 Paris Masters, the Serbian was not beaten again until his retirement against Murray in Cincinnati eight months later.

Djokovic would then win 30 straight Masters matches across 2014-15, the second-longest streak in history.

Tournaments won with no sets dropped – 11

Eleven of Djokovic’s Masters 1000 titles have been won without dropping a set, a record that again places him ahead of Nadal (eight).

His straight-set Masters triumphs came at the Miami Open (2007, 2012, 2014, 2016), Paris Masters (2014, 2019), Canadian Open (2016), Shanghai Masters (2015, 2018), Madrid Open (2019), and Italian Open (2022).

Career Golden Masters

Perhaps Djokovic’s most impressive feat is that he is the only singles player in ATP history to win all nine Masters 1000 events, completing the ‘Career Golden Masters’ with his 2018 Cincinnati Open triumph.

And, following his 2020 Cincinnati triumph, he completed the feat for an unprecedented second time.

