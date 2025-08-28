Novak Djokovic is the record holder for winning the most Grand Slam titles and also reaching the most finals and semi-finals, but did you know he is only a handful of wins away from completing the set?

The tennis great has been the outright Grand Slam title record holder since 2023, when he won the French Open to move to 23 – one ahead of Rafael Nadal with Roger Federer on 20 – and later in the year he won a record-extending 24th major at the US Open.

Grand Slam Titles

Djokovic – 24

Nadal – 22

Federer – 20

He has also reached the most Grand Slam finals as he surpassed Federer’s 31 en route to winning the 2022 Wimbledon title. The Serbian has since reached another six finals to take his total to 37.

Grand Slam Finals

Djokovic – 37

Federer – 31

Nadal – 30

Then there is the semi-final appearances as he sits on 52 with Federer on 46 and the quarter-finals as the 38-year-old reached the last eight at the majors for a record-extending 63rd time at Wimbledon recently.

Grand Slam Semi-Finals

Djokovic 52

Federer – 46

Nadal – 38

Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic makes admission about his records as he offers advice to younger generation

The 5 men with the most Grand Slam appearances: Djokovic closes in on No 1

Djokovic also tops the list for round of 32 appearances with 75 – one ahead of his former Swiss rival after he reached the third round of the season-ending Grand Slam with a fourth-set win over qualifier Zachary Svajda – as well as the round of 64 with 77 while Federer has 75.

Grand Slam R32

Djokovic – 77

Federer – 76

Nadal – 59

Grand Slam R64

Djokovic – 77

Federer – 75

Nadal – 65

That leaves the round of 16 and round of 128 missing from his collection, but he can draw level with Federer’s fourth-round record of 69 if he reached the last 16 at this year’s US Open, meaning he is two wins away from becoming the joint record holder.

Grand Slam R16

Federer – 69

Djokovic – 68

Nadal – 54

Following his opening round appearance at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic now finds himself just one adrift of Federer and Feliciano Lopez for first-round appearances at majors with the pair on 81.

Grand Slam R128

Federer – 81

Lopez – 81

Djokovic – 80

Should he reach the fourth round in New York this year, then Djokovic could potentially hold every single Grand Slam appearance record after the 2025 French Open.

If he reaches the round of 16 at the Australian Open, he would move ahead of Federer while he would join the Swiss and Lopez on on 81 for first-round appearances at Melbourne Park.

In terms of overall Grand Slam appearances, he is only one major away from making it a three-way tie at the top with Federer and Lopez. The duo are on 81 with Djokovic on 80.

Grand Slam Main Draw Appearances

Federer – 81

Lopez – 81

Djokovic – 80

He is likely to draw level at the 2026 Australian Open with the French Open his first shot at becoming the outright record holder.