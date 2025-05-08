Novak Djokovic’s decision not to compete at the 2025 Italian Open brought an end to a remarkable streak of Big Three participation in Rome.

The Serbian great has not given a reason for his decision to pull out of the Italian Open for the first time since he made his debut.

In his last outing, the 37-year-old was upset by Matteo Arnaldi in his opening match at the Madrid Open — his third consecutive straight-set loss.

At least one of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, or Roger Federer had competed at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome for 25 successive editions between 2000 and 2024.

The legendary trio make up the top three for the most matches won at the Italian Open, which was first held in 1930.

Here, we look at the history of the Big Three at the prestigious clay-court event.

Roger Federer

Federer made his debut in Rome in 2000 and lost his first-ever match at the Foro Italico to Andrei Medvedev.

The Swiss went on to compile a 34-16 (68%) record from his 16 campaigns at the tournament. The Italian Open is one of just two Masters 1000 events that Federer did not win, along with the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 20-time major winner was a four-time runner-up in Rome, while he also fell in the semi-finals twice and reached the quarter-finals on a further two occasions.

Federer’s championship match defeats were against Felix Mantilla (2003), Nadal (2006 and 2013), and Djokovic (2015).

He made his final Italian Open appearance in 2019 and defeated Borna Coric in his last-ever match at the event before withdrawing ahead of his quarter-final with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rafael Nadal

On his Italian Open debut in 2005, Nadal defeated Mikhail Youzhny in his first match and went on to claim his maiden title.

The Spaniard amassed an astonishing 70-9 (88.6%) record from his 19 appearances in Rome and secured 10 titles from 12 finals, making it his fourth most successful event after Roland Garros, Barcelona and Monte Carlo.

In his triumphant finals, Nadal beat Guillermo Coria (2005), Federer (2006 and 2013), Fernando Gonzalez (2007), Djokovic (2009, 2012, 2019 and 2021), David Ferrer (2010), and Alexander Zverev (2018).

The 22-time Grand Slam champion played his final Italian Open match in 2024, losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic made his Italian Open main draw debut in 2007 and overcame Robin Soderling in his first match before falling to Nadal in the last eight.

The Serbian has built a 68-12 (85%) record in Rome across his 18 previous appearances — which came in consecutive years.

The 24-time major champion has claimed six titles from the 12 championship matches he has contested at the Foro Italico, while he has lost before the quarter-finals only once.

Djokovic’s final victories were against Stan Wawrinka (2008), Nadal (2011 and 2014), Federer (2015), Diego Schwartzman (2020) and Tsitsipas (2022).

He was beaten by Alejandro Tabilo in the third round at the 2024 Italian Open in his most recent match at the tournament.

