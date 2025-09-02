Jannik Sinner delivered a devastating and ruthless display to annihilate world No 24 Alexander Bublik at the 2025 US Open, and the victory saw the Italian create a piece of history.

Some expected the talented and dangerous Bublik to provide an intriguing test for Sinner in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, but the four-time major champion sent a message with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 demolition.

Having triumphed over Marin Cilic, Tristan Schoolkate and Tommy Paul without losing serve once, the big-serving Bublik was remarkably broken in eight of his 11 service games against Sinner. Sinner saved the single break point his 28-year-old Kazakh opponent had on his serve.

By advancing to the last eight at the US Open, Sinner broke Novak Djokovic‘s record to become the youngest man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments in consecutive seasons.

The current world No 1 achieved the feat at the age of 24 years and eight days, while Djokovic was 24 years and 99 days when he accomplished it at the 2011 US Open.

Sinner has won four of the last seven Grand Slams, starting with securing his maiden major at the 2024 Australian Open. He added the 2024 US Open crown, defended his Australian Open title in January and won his maiden Wimbledon title last month.

During this period, Sinner was also a runner-up at the 2025 French Open, a semi-finalist at the 2024 French Open and a quarter-finalist at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Sinner’s hammering of Bublik also saw him become the first man since Djokovic to drop three or fewer games in a second week match at the US Open since the Serb dismantled Marin Cilic 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 in the 2015 semi-finals.

In the quarter-finals, Sinner will face his Italian countryman and world No 10 Lorenzo Musetti. He looked ahead to the matchup in his press conference after beating Bublik.

“Yeah, I mean, pressure is there. Pressure has always been there. So it’s going to be very interesting to see,” Sinner said.

“Obviously, derbies are a bit different, you know, when you play the same, or from me being Italian, playing against another Italian, they are always a bit different, you know, matches.

“But in the same time, you know, he’s an amazing player, very, very talented. He is playing some great tennis. He has struggled a bit, you know, during the season, but now he finds himself in an amazing form and shape.

“And, yeah, you know, the pressure is on me, you know, but in the same time is, you know, most of the times the pressure is a little bit more on me than on the opponent.

“So let’s see what’s coming. I like these challenges. It’s great for an Italian point of view to have, for sure an Italian playing the semis of a Grand Slam. And now these things seem normal, but they’re not normal. You know, it’s very difficult to get to these stages quarters there. The occasion is getting bigger, you know, the attention is getting bigger, the matches are bigger.

“So everything changes now on, you know, so let’s see. But I’m looking forward to it, you know, it’s a great challenge and I’m looking forward to it.”

