Taylor Fritz has become the latest active player to reach the quarter-finals at all nine ATP Masters events with his run at the 2025 Canadian Open.

Since 2009, the nine Masters 1000 tournaments on the ATP Tour have been: Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Canada (Toronto/Montreal), Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris.

Here are the 11 current stars to reach the last eight at every Masters event.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic made his first-ever Masters quarter-final appearance at the 2006 Madrid Open. The last Masters tournament at which he reached the last eight was the Paris Masters, where he completed the set in 2009.

The Serbian has reached 97 Masters 1000 quarter-finals: 17 in Rome, 11 in both Cincinnati and Paris, 10 in Monte Carlo, Madrid (eight on clay, two on hard) and Shanghai, nine in both Indian Wells and Canada, eight in Miami and two in Hamburg (Masters until 2008).

Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils progressed to his maiden Masters 1000 quarter-final at the 2006 Italian Open, while he made his ninth different Masters last eight appearance at the 2016 Miami Open.

The Frenchman has made 18 Masters 1000 quarter-finals: five in Canada, three in Paris, two in each of Monte Carlo, Indian Wells and Madrid (one on clay and one on hard), and one in each of Miami, Rome, Cincinnati and Shanghai.

Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic reached his maiden Masters quarter-final in Toronto in 2008, while he completed the set of last eight appearances at this category of event at the Madrid Open in 2019.

The Croatian has reached 20 Masters 1000 quarter-finals: four in Paris, three in each of Monte Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati, two in both Canada and Shanghai, and one in Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid.

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov made his first Masters 1000 last eight run at the 2013 Monte Carlo Masters. He completed the set of quarter-finals at Masters level at the Miami Open in 2024.

The Bulgarian has featured in 22 Masters quarter-finals: five in Monte Carlo, three in both Canada and Paris, two in Indian Wells, Miami, Rome, Cincinnati and Shanghai, and one in Madrid.

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev reached his maiden Masters quarter-final at the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters, while his ninth different last eight appearance came at the 2024 Madrid Open.

The Russian has made 23 Masters 1000 quarter-finals: four in both Miami and Cincinnati, three in both Indian Wells and Canada, two in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Shanghai and Paris, and one in Rome.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev’s first-ever Masters quarter-final run came at the 2017 Miami Open, while he completed the set of last eight appearances in Cincinnati in 2021.

The German has reached 32 Masters 1000 quarter-finals: six in Rome, five in Madrid, four in Miami, Canada and Paris, three in Cincinnati, and two in Indian Wells, Monte Carlo and Shanghai.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas progressed to his maiden Masters 1000 quarter-final at the 2018 Canadian Open and made his ninth different last eight appearance at this level of tournament at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters.

The Greek has made 25 Masters quarter-finals: five in Monte Carlo and Rome, four in Paris, three in both Madrid and Cincinnati, two in Canada, and one in Indian Wells, Miami and Shanghai.

Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev’s first last eight appearance at a Masters event came at the 2019 Cincinnati Open, while his ninth different quarter-final at this level was at the 2024 Canadian Open.

The Russian has reached 13 Masters 1000 quarter-finals: three in Cincinnati, two in Monte Carlo and Madrid, and one in Indian Wells, Miami, Rome, Canada, Shanghai and Paris.

Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz made his maiden Masters quarter-final in Indian Wells in 2019 and completed the set at this category of tournament in Rome in 2024.

The Pole has featured in 16 Masters quarter-finals: three in Canada, two in Indian Wells, Miami, Rome, Cincinnati and Paris, and one in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Shanghai.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz reached his first Masters 1000 quarter-final in Indian Wells in 2022, while his ninth different last eight run at Masters level was at the 2025 Italian Open.

The Spaniard has reached 17 Masters last eight appearances: four in Indian Wells, three in both Miami and Madrid, two in Cincinnati, and one in Monte Carlo, Rome, Canada, Shanghai and Paris.

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz made his maiden Masters last eight run at the 2021 Indian Wells Open. He completed the set of quarter-finals at the 2025 Canadian Open.

The American has reached 14 Masters quarter-finals: three in Indian Wells, two in each of Miami, Monte Carlo and Cincinnati, and one in Madrid, Rome, Canada, Shanghai and Paris.

