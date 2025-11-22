Iga Swiatek’s 2025 season proved to be another strong one for the Pole, with three titles to her name across the year.

Despite struggles at points, she memorably claimed her impressive sixth Grand Slam title with victory at Wimbledon, with further Cincinnati Open and Korea Open triumphs seeing her finish the year ranked second.

While it may not go down as the most successful year of her career, compared to her staggering achievements in recent seasons, she did break new ground in one big area — with the Pole winning more prize money than ever before.

How much prize money did Swiatek earn in her early seasons on tour?

Swiatek emerged as a significant force in the game from 2022 onwards, though she memorably came from out of the blue to win her first major title at the 2020 French Open.

That triumph contributed to the Pole earning $2,261,213 across the 2020 season, the third-highest on the WTA that year — though the majority of the season was cancelled due to COVID.

The Pole earned $633,807 during her debut year on tour in 2019, and then earned $1,923,151 in 2021, the year in which she finished inside the top 10 of the WTA Rankings for the first time.

How does her 2025 season compare to her previous best years?

Swiatek won fewer titles in 2025 compared to her previous best years on tour, with her three triumphs this year down on five from 2024, six from 2023, and a season-best eight titles in 2022.

However, despite not claiming as much silverware across the year, 2025 is now the world No 2’s best season when it comes to prize money earnings.

Tennis News

Why ‘Battle of the Sexes’ showdown between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios is missing the point

WTA Rankings predictions by Sky tennis pundits: Who will finish as year-end No 1?

The Pole earned $10,112,532 in 2025, the first time she has earned above $10,000,000 in an individual WTA Tour season.

The bulk of her prize money came from her Wimbledon triumph in July, which was worth £3,000,000 — the equivalent of around $3,923,850 based on current exchange rates.

While she did not win another major title this year, semi-final showings in Melbourne and Paris, and a US Open quarter-final, will also have contributed significantly to her yearly earnings.

This was the first season that Swiatek reached the last eight of all four Grand Slams, highlighting how her Slam consistency contributed to her prize money milestone.

Her triumph at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati was worth $752,275, with victory at the Korea Open worth $164,000 in September.

Before 2025, her landmark 2022 season had been the most successful prize money year of her career, earning $9,875,525 three years ago.

That was closely followed by her $9,857,686 in winnings from 2023, and then her $8,550,693 from 2024.

The $10,112,532 Swiatek won this year is the sixth-highest total prize money won by any player in an individual WTA season, with her 2022 and 2023 tallies ranking seventh and eighth, respectively.

She is one of just five women to earn $10,000,000 in a single year, joining Aryna Sabalenka (2025), Serena Williams (2013 & 2015), Ashleigh Barty (2019), and Angelique Kerber (2016).

A new all-time WTA record was set by Sabalenka this year, with a staggering $15,008,519 to her name in 2025 — breaking the previous milestone of $12,385,572 set by Williams in 2013.

Iga Swiatek’s prize money seasons ranked

1) 2025 – $10,112,532 (6th all time)

2) 2022 – $9,875,525 (7th all time)

3) 2023 – $9,857,686 (8th all time)

4) 2024 – $8,550,693 (12th all time)

5) 2020 – $2,261,213

6) 2021 – $1,923,151

7) 2019 – $633,807

Read Next: Emma Raducanu’s prize money total for 2025 revealed as her net worth and assets soar