Carlos Alcaraz triumphed at the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday, rallying from a set down to beat Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

Victory for Alcaraz makes him the sixth Spanish man in the Open Era to claim the title in Monte Carlo, joining a list of tennis greats from his nation.

Manuel Orantes – 1975

The first Spanish champion of the Open Era was Orantes, who claimed his first and only Monte Carlo title five decades ago.

After losing in the 1970 final, former world No 2 and 1975 US Open champion Orantes defeated Bob Hewitt 6-2, 6-4 to lift the title at the Country Club.

Sergi Bruguera – 1991, 1993

One of the leading clay-court stars of the 1990s, former world No 3 Bruguera won two titles in the space of three years in Monte Carlo.

Bruguera won the title for the first time in 1991, rallying from a set down to defeat Boris Becker 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) to seal his first triumph at Masters 1000 level.

The Spaniard would again triumph two years later in 1993, beating Cedric Pioline 7-6(2), 6-0 in the final; he would go on to win the first of two French Open titles later that spring.

Carlos Moya – 1998

Much like Bruguera five years previously, former world No 1 Moya would beat Pioline in the Monte Carlo final before ultimately triumphing at the French Open just a few weeks later.

In Monte Carlo, Moya defeated the Frenchman 6-3, 6-0, 7-5 to claim the first of three titles at Masters 1000 level.

Juan Carlos Ferrero – 2002-03

One of the Spanish greats that Alcaraz has now emulated is coach and former world No 1 Ferrero, who claimed back-to-back titles in the early 2000s.

Ferrero lifted the title for the first time in 2002, defeating compatriot Moya 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to take home what was a second Masters 1000 victory.

Twelve months later, the Spaniard downed Guillermo Coria 6-2, 6-2 to successfully defend his crown – and, like Moya and Bruguera, went on to lift the title at Roland Garros.

Monte Carlo Masters News

Carlos Alcaraz seals major rankings boost with Monte Carlo Masters triumph

ATP Rankings Winners & Losers Monte Carlo: Alcaraz No 2, Djokovic No 5, Tsitsipas -8, Musetti rises

Rafael Nadal – 2005-12, 2016-18

The most recent Spanish man until now to triumph in Monte Carlo was Nadal, who dominated this event with a staggering 11 titles to his name on the French Riviera.

Nadal beat Coria to win his first title in 2005 and then defeated Roger Federer in three straight finals, before beating Novak Djokovic in 2009 and 2012, and compatriots Fernando Verdasco and David Ferrer in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

He then regained his title in 2016 with a three-set triumph over Gael Monfils, before beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas in 2017, and Kei Nishikori in 2018 for his 11th and final triumph.

2016 was the only year in which Nadal did not go on to win the French Open after winning in Monte Carlo.

Carlos Alcaraz – 2025

Having lost his only previous match in Monte Carlo before this year, Alcaraz now finds himself in legendary Spanish company following his victory on Sunday.

The 21-year-old beat Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to win a sixth Masters 1000 title on Sunday – and his first at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Read Next: The 12 Spanish men to reach Monte Carlo final in Open Era as Carlos Alcaraz joins list