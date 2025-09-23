Alexander Bublik has made a habit of winning in recent months, and his latest success at the Hangzhou Open has seen the Kazakh join a very exclusive group of players this season.

Seeded third at the ATP 250 event in Hangzhou, world No 19 Bublik did not drop serve once across four straight matches to lift the title, defeating qualifier Valentin Royer 7-6(4), 7-6(4) to lift the title.

The Kazakh is just the second man this year to win an ATP title without dropping serve and dropped just one set in total, and is now set to hit a new career-high of world No 16 when the ATP Rankings update on Wednesday.

“Honestly I always say that wins don’t make me go through the roof and losses don’t put me to the ground,” said Bublik.

“I try to stay stable. I enjoy what I do. I’m happy that I’m able to travel, play tournaments and stay healthy, and the wins are coming — that’s beautiful.”

It is another impressive triumph for Bublik, and he has now achieved a feat only one other man can match in 2025.

Hard, clay, and grass success

2025 has undoubtedly turned into the greatest season of Bublik’s career to date, with four titles now won across the past three months — alongside a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland Garros.

Prior to the start of the year, the Kazakh had won four titles across his whole career, meaning he has doubled his overall ATP title collection since June.

An incredible run of form saw Bublik win a second Halle Open title in June, before back-to-back titles at the Swiss Open and Austrian Open in Gstaad and Kitzbuhel in July.

That has now been followed by his latest success in Hangzhou, with the 28-year-old holding a perfect 4-0 record in ATP finals this season, after holding a 4-7 record heading into 2025.

Most remarkably, Bublik has now one title on all three main tennis surfaces this year.

His Halle title came on grass courts, his Gstaad and Kitzbuhel titles came on clay courts, while the Hangzhou Open was contested on hard courts this past week.

Thanks to his Hangzhou triumph, Bublik is now one of just two men to lift titles on all three surfaces this year — alongside world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz has won the Rotterdam, Cincinnati, and US Open titles on hard courts this year, the Monte Carlo, Rome, and French Open titles on clay, and the Queen’s Club titles on grass.

In fact, sitting on seven titles, Alcaraz is currently the only man to have won more ATP singles titles than Bublik in 2025.

The only other men to have come close to winning titles on all three surfaces this season have been Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, who have reached finals on every surface.

World No 2 Sinner lifted the Australian Open title on hard courts and the Wimbledon title on grass, while also finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at Rome and Roland Garros on clay.

Zverev lifted the Munich Open title on clay, was the runner-up to Sinner at the Australian Open, and was also the runner-up to Taylor Fritz on the grass courts of Stuttgart.

