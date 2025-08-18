Grigor Dimitrov’s US Open withdrawal officially spells the end of the era for the Bulgarian.

The former world No 3 officially pulled out of the final Grand Slam tournament of 2025 last week, though it had been all but confirmed for weeks that he would be absent.

Dimitrov’s injury, sustained during his fourth-round match versus Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, means his run of 58 consecutive Grand Slam appearances is over.

That is a staggering run, and one that only four men in the Open Era can beat.

5) Grigor Dimitrov – 58

Our countdown starts with Dimitrov, who hadn’t missed a Grand Slam tournament for 15 years until the impending US Open.

The Bulgarian made his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon in 2009 and, after missing the next five Slams, returned to action at the 2011 Australian Open.

From then on, he would play at 58 straight Grand Slam events, with his best results being semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2014, the Australian Open in 2017, and the US Open in 2019.

Dimitrov’s 2025 US Open absence is the first major tournament he has not played since the 2010 US Open, when he was only 19.

Tennis News

Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner, Zverev: 7 top ATP stars who have criticised 12-day Masters format

Exclusive: Grand Slam-winning legend admits Roger Federer will always be his GOAT in Novak Djokovic battle

4) Roger Federer – 65

Federer currently holds a joint-record 81 Grand Slam men’s singles appearances, including a run of 65 consecutive major showings during his legendary career.

The Swiss made back-to-back appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1999 and, after losing in US Open qualifying, would win his first Grand Slam main-draw match at the 2000 Australian Open.

That started a run of appearing in the main draw of every Grand Slam for the next 16 years, not missing an event until his withdrawal from the 2016 French Open.

Federer won 17 Grand Slam titles during his 65-tournament streak, and would win a further three majors later in his career.

3) Andreas Seppi – 66

Former Italian star Seppi played in the main draw of 67 Grand Slam tournaments during his career, with 66 coming consecutively.

After making his major debut at the 2004 US Open, Seppi lost in qualifying at the next two Slams before again reaching the main draw of Wimbledon in 2005.

That started the former world No 18’s run of 66 straight majors, with the Italian not missing the main draw of a Grand Slam event until he lost in qualifying at the 2022 French Open.

Seppi reached the fourth round of the Australian Open four times, with further second-week showings at Roland Garros and Wimbledon to his name.

2) Fernando Verdasco – 67

Known for having one of the best forehands on tour during the peak of his powers, Spanish star Verdasco’s record of 67 Grand Slam appearances is only beaten by one man.

Verdasco made his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon in 2003 and then played in every major tournament for the next 16 years.

The Spaniard’s streak ended with his absence from the US Open in 2020, though he would ultimately make four more main-draw appearances at Grand Slams across his career.

Former world No 7 Verdasco is probably best remembered for his run to the 2009 Australian Open semi-finals, though he was also a two-time US Open and one-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist.

1) Feliciano Lopez – 79

Well out in front at the top of this list is former world No. 12 Lopez, whose milestone of 79 consecutive Grand Slam appearances is by far and away the most of any player, man or woman, in the Open Era.

Lopez made his Grand Slam main-draw debut at the French Open in 2001, before making his second appearance at the event twelve months later.

The Spaniard would then play at every Grand Slam event for the next two decades, contesting 79 straight major main draws before tasting defeat in the first round of Roland Garros qualifying in 2022.

Lopez would then make his 81st and final Grand Slam main-draw appearance at Wimbledon in 2022, tying him for joint-first alongside Federer as the two men with the most main-draw showings.

During his career, the Spaniard was a three-time Wimbledon and one-time US Open quarter-finalist.

Read Next: 2025 US Open: Dates, draw, projected top seeds, prize money. Will Novak Djokovic play? Will Emma Raducanu be seeded?