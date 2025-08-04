Winning one of the most prestigious titles in tennis is the dream of any aspiring player, and a few tennis greats have lived out that dream more than once.

Since the ATP Tour was revamped and relaunched 35 years ago, countless icons have found huge success, though only five men have won 25+ big titles during that time.

Here, we look at the five tennis legends leading the way as things stand.

What counts as a ‘big title’ in tennis?

For this list, the ATP considers a ‘big title’ to be any tournament won at the following four levels: Grand Slam, Masters 1000, ATP Finals, and Olympic Games.

The ATP Tour has monitored the big titles won since 1990, when what we now recognise as the modern tour was first introduced, and when the revamped Masters 1000/Super 9 format was also introduced.

5) Andre Agassi – 27 titles

One of the leading tennis stars of his generation, former world No 1 Agassi won a total of 27 big titles across his legendary career.

Agassi’s haul is led by an impressive eight Grand Slam titles, with the American one of just five men in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam.

However, the tennis great also won an impressive 17 Masters titles, alongside Olympic gold in 1996 and the ATP Finals in 1990.

4) Pete Sampras – 30 titles

Just ahead of former rival Agassi is fellow American icon Sampras, who won 30 big titles between 1990 and his final year on tour in 2002.

Almost half of Sampras’ big titles came at Grand Slam tournaments, with the former world No 1’s 14 major men’s singles titles only beaten by the ‘Big 3’ in the Open Era.

Sampras was also an 11-time Masters 1000 champion during his career, with a further five triumphs at the year-end championships to his name.

3) Roger Federer – 54 titles

Kicking off the top three of our countdown is Federer, who claimed 54 ‘big title’ triumphs across his two-decade-long career.

The Swiss won a staggering 20 Grand Slam singles titles and was just the third man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam, following in the footsteps of Agassi and Rod Laver.

Federer was also a 28-time champion at Masters 1000 level and won six ATP Finals titles across his career, though – like Sampras – never won an Olympic singles gold medal.

Tennis News

Exclusive: Meet the tennis innovator who has launched a product that could transform coaching sessions

The 10 men with the most ATP titles before turning 23: Rafael Nadal 3rd, Carlos Alcaraz joint-9th, Bjorn Borg with 46

2) Rafael Nadal – 59 titles

Five titles ahead of Federer is former rival and former world No 1 Nadal, who called time on his career at the end of 2024.

The Spaniard won 59 big titles across his legendary career, including 22 Grand Slam singles titles and 36 triumphs at Masters 1000 level.

Nadal never triumphed at the ATP Finals, though he did strike gold at the Olympics, winning singles gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.

1) Novak Djokovic – 72 titles

Djokovic holds countless records in tennis, and his overall haul of 72 big titles – 13 clear of Nadal in second – may be the most impressive of them all.

The Serbian’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles are the most of any man in tennis history, while he has also won a record 40 Masters 1000 titles across his career.

Djokovic has also won a record seven titles at the ATP Finals, and finally struck gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris to complete his ‘big title’ set.

The 38-year-old will look to add to his big title collection with potential further Grand Slam, Masters 1000, and ATP Finals triumphs in the future.



Read Next: The 11 active players to reach quarter-finals at all 9 ATP Masters 1000 events: Fritz joins Djokovic, Alcaraz