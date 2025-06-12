Several WTA greats have claimed multiple Grand Slam titles across their legendary careers, but who has the best overall record in finals?

Here, looking at women with at least four major titles, we list the seven icons with the highest Grand Slam final win percentages of the Open Era.

7) Billie Jean King – 66.7% (8-4)

Perhaps the most important player in the history of women’s tennis, King won eight of her 12 major singles titles in the Open Era.

The American won four Wimbledon titles, three US Open titles, and a French Open title, with a further four runner-up finishes contributing to an impressive 66.7% record in Grand Slam finals.

6) Monica Seles – 69.2% (9-4)

No woman has had a longer unbeaten start to life in Grand Slam finals than Seles, who won her first six Grand Slam finals before losing to Steffi Graf at Wimbledon in 1992.

The former world No 1 won a total of four Australian Opens, three French Opens, and two US Opens across her legendary career, with a 69.2% winning percentage across her 13 major finals.

5) Serena Williams – 69.7% (23-10)

No woman in the Open Era has won as many Grand Slam singles titles as Williams, who is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Williams won seven Wimbledon and Australian Open titles, six US Open titles, and three French Open titles, with 10 runner-up finishes contributing to an impressive 69.7% record in Grand Slam finals.

4) Steffi Graf – 71% (22-9)

Graf remains the only player in the Open Era to have won all four Grand Slam titles on at least four occasions, with a staggering 22 singles majors to her name.

The German won seven Wimbledons, six French Opens, five US Opens, and four Australian Opens, with an overall final record of 22-9 – a record of 71%, which ranks her fourth.

3) Margaret Court – 91.7% (11-1)

Court won 11 of her 24 major singles titles in the Open Era, with the Australian tasting defeat in just one final in the professional era – at Wimbledon in 1971.

The Australian won her home Grand Slam four times, with three triumphs at both the US Open and French Open, and one Wimbledon title, handing her a 91.7% finals record.

Tennis News

The four players to win first 5 Grand Slam finals: Alcaraz joins Swiatek, Federer

The 7 US women to win the French Open title: Gauff joins Serena, Evert in legendary group

=1) Naomi Osaka – 100% (4-0)

Former world No 1 Osaka has reached four Grand Slam finals and has won all four of them, making her one of just two women with 4+ major titles with a 100% record in finals.

The Japanese lifted the US Open final in both 2018 and 2020 and also claimed the Australian Open titles in 2019 and 2021, with all of her Slam success coming on hard courts.

=1) Iga Swiatek – 100% (5-0)

Swiatek currently holds the record for the most Grand Slam finals played without tasting defeat, with a perfect 5-0 record across her five major finals.

Four of her titles have come at Roland Garros, lifting the title for the first time in 2020 before sealing three straight titles from 2022-24.

The Pole also lifted the US Open title in 2022, making her a five-time Grand Slam champion.

Read Next: The 8 men with the highest Grand Slam final win percentage: Carlos Alcaraz 100%, Novak Djokovic No 7