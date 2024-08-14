There are currently 20 active men’s players who have won an ATP Masters 1000 title, but only eight of them have won more than one Masters 1000 title.

Alexei Popyrin has become the latest addition to the exclusive list of active players to win a coveted ATP Masters 1000 trophy with victory at the Canadian Open, but he will hope it is the first of many.

The ATP Masters events have been part of the ATP Tour since its inception in 1990 and the best in the business have hogged the title-winning column with Novak Djokovic (40), Rafael Nadal (36) and Roger Federer (28) leading the way.

Djokovic, naturally, leads the way in terms of active players with the most Masters 1000 titles, but only a handful of stars have won more than one trophy.

Australian Popyrin finds him on the list of players with one Masters title and it also features Stan Wawrinka, Grigor Dimitrov, Karen Khachanov, Dominic Thiem, Fabio Fognini, Cameron Norrie, Taylor Fritz, Pablo Carreno Busta, Borna Coric, Holger Rune and Andrey Rublev.

Andy Murray was third on the active list until recently, but he retired after the Paris Olympics and he bowed out with 14 ATP Masters titles.

Thiem – whose only Masters title came at the 2019 Indian Wells Open when he beat Federer in the final – will join Murray in retirement in October.

The 8 active men’s players who have won more than one ATP Masters 1000 title:

Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz – 2

Sinner won his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2023 Canadian Open and he became a two-time Masters winner in March 2024 when he won the Miami Open.

There is no doubt Sinner will climb up this list in years to come, especially with Djokovic no longer playing in the big Masters tournaments.

Hubert Hurkacz was the man to beat Sinner in the 2021 Miami Open final as the Pole won his maiden Masters title while the following year he was beaten in the Canadian Open final by Pablo Carreño Busta.

Hurkacz’s second Masters title came in Shanghai in 2023 with victory over Rublev.

Stefanos Tsitsipas – 3

Stefanos Tsitsipas has appeared in seven ATP Masters finals, winning three of them.

Interestingly, all three of his Masters titles have come in Monte Carlo as he won his first title in 2022 when he beat Andrey Rublev in the final. He successfully defended his trophy the following year as he defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the showpiece match.

The Greek made it a hat-trick of Monte Carlo Masters titles in 2024 with a two-set win over Casper Ruud.

Carlos Alcaraz – 5

Carlos Alcaraz has appeared in six ATP Masters finals and he has won five of them. He has won two Madrid Open titles and two Indian Wells titles while his maiden Masters 1000 trophy came at the 2022 Miami Open.

Like Sinner, Alcaraz will move into double digits in the next few years.

Daniil Medevedev and Alexander Zverev – 6

“Hard-court specialist” Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP Masters title on the hard courts of Cincinnati in 2019 while the last of his six titles have, surprisingly, come on the clay at the 2023 Italian Open.

Alexander Zverev announced his arrival on the big stage when he won the 2017 Italian Open, beating Djokovic in the final while later in the year he won his second Masters title when he defeated Federer in the Canadian Open final.

The German has since added four more titles to his collection with the most recent one coming at this year’s Italian Open.

The bad news for Medvedev, Zverev and the rest is the gap to those ahead of them is massive, but they could be moving up to second place soon.

Rafael Nadal – 36

Given that Rafael Nadal is expected to retire any day now, it is unlikely he will add to his 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles. Nadal initially held the record for most titles, but was surpassed by Djokovic in 2021.

The Spaniard’s first Masters 1000 trophy came at the 2005 Monte-Carlo Masters as he beat Guillermo Coria in the final while his final title was at the 2021 Italian Open.

Twenty-five of his 36 titles have come on clay.

Novak Djokovic – 40

The tennis great has played in 58 ATP Masters 1000 finals and he has won a record 40 titles and he is not done yet.

Djokovic won his first Masters 1000 trophy at the 2007 Miami Open when he beat Guillermo Cañas in the final while title No 40 came at the 2023 Paris Masters.

He is the only player to complete the career Golden Masters (all nine Masters titles).

Djokovic has won Indian Wells five times, Miami six times, Monte Carlo twice, Madrid three times, Rome six times, Canada four times, Cincinnati three times, Shanghai four times and Paris six times.

