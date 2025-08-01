Alexander Zverev rallied from a set down to progress at the Canadian Open on Thursday night, and make a slice of history in the process.

The world No 3’s 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2 triumph against Matteo Arnaldi was the 500th win of the German’s career, with Zverev now one of just five active ATP Tour stars to hit that milestone.

Here, we look at the exclusive company that the 28-year-old now keeps among his peers.

Alexander Zverev – 500

Following his round-three victory over Arnaldi in Toronto, Zverev now holds a 500-212 record for his career, and is just the fifth active player to hit a half-century of wins.

The German has won 24 ATP Tour titles to date, including seven Masters 1000 triumphs, two ATP Finals victories, and Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Zverev is also a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, a former world No 2 at his peak, and has reached a total of 39 ATP tour-level finals across his career.

Stan Wawrinka – 580

Wawrinka celebrated his 40th birthday this year, though the Swiss’ career shows no sign of slowing down yet.

The former world No 3 has so far won 580 career matches, most notably lifting Grand Slam titles at the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, and 2016 US Open.

Wawrinka, who made his professional tennis debut back in 2002, is the winner of 16 ATP Tour titles overall, with a total of 953 matches played overall.

Gael Monfils – 583

Monfils turns 39 at the start of September and, while he has alluded to his career ending within the next couple of seasons, the Frenchman is still plying his trade on the ATP Tour for now.

A former world No 6 at the peak of his powers, Monfils has won 13 ATP Tour titles during his career – reaching a further 22 finals – and is a two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist.

Monfils has won 583 matches across his long career, with the 38-year-old holding an overall 583-348 career win-loss record.

Marin Cilic – 593

Cilic was one of the few players to break through the ‘Big 3’ dominance and lift a Grand Slam title in the 2010s, triumphing at the US Open back in 2014.

That was one of 21 ATP Tour titles for the Croatian, who has reached a further two Grand Slam finals in his career, and climbed up to world No 3 in the ATP Rankings.

The winner of 593 career matches to date, Cilic will look to hit the 600-win milestone after a resurgence from injury over the past year.

Novak Djokovic – 1,150

Comfortably out in front is world No 6 Djokovic, whose 1,150 wins are the second-most of any man in ATP Tour history.

Djokovic, who turned 38 in May, has won a staggering 100 ATP Tour titles during his legendary career, including a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

The Serbian has also amassed a record 428 weeks as the ATP world No 1, and has won a record 40 Masters 1000 titles across his career.

