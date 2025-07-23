Emma Raducanu’s hard-court summer started with a win on Tuesday.

In an impressive display, the world No 46 rallied from a break down in the first set to seal a 7-6(4), 6-4 triumph over seventh seed Marta Kostyuk.

However, things do not get any easier for Raducanu next, with former world No 1 and fellow Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka awaiting in the second round.

Osaka will be the 13th fellow major champion that the Brit, champion at the 2021 US Open, has faced in her career.

Here, we look at all of the Grand Slam champions the 22-year-old has faced in her career.

Marketa Vondrousova – Four meetings (H2H: 2-2)

The first time Raducanu and Vondrousova faced off, neither of them was a Grand Slam champion.

That meeting came at Wimbledon in 2021, with Raducanu prevailing in straight sets during her breakout run – openly winning the US Open later that summer.

Vondrousova would go on to beat the Brit in the Billie Jean King Cup in 2022 and, after winning Wimbledon in 2023, at the Abu Dhabi Open in early 2025.

Raducanu triumphed in their most recent meeting, defeating the Czech in the second round of Wimbledon in 2025.

Elena Rybakina – One meeting (H2H: 0-1)

Doubles partners in Washington, Rybakina and Raducanu have only met once on the WTA Tour – and the Kazakh was dominant.

Just months after her opponent had triumphed at the US Open, Rybakina prevailed 6-0, 6-1 at the Sydney International in January 2022; she would win Wimbledon later that season.

Sloane Stephens – Two meetings (H2H: 2-0)

Stephens and Raducanu have met twice, with the Brit winning both times in a battle between two US Open champions.

Raducanu beat Stephens, the champion at Flushing Meadows in 2017, in three sets in round one of the 2022 Australian Open, and then beat her 6-4, 6-0 at the Eastbourne Open in 2024.

Iga Swiatek – Five meetings (H2H: 0-5)

Swiatek is the most-played opponent of Raducanu’s career to date, and their match-up has been heavily in favour of the Pole so far.

The six-time Grand Slam champion, who triumphed at Wimbledon this summer, has won all five of their encounters, all in straight sets.

Swiatek beat Raducanu in round three of the Australian Open and round two of Roland Garros in 2025, with wins over the Brit in Stuttgart in 2022 and 2024, and in Indian Wells in 2023.

Bianca Andreescu – Two meetings (H2H: 0-2)

Two of the most surprising US Open champions of recent times, Andreesca and Raducanu have met twice in WTA action.

Canadian star Andreescu prevailed at the Italian Open in 2022, when Raducanu retired injured down 6-2, 2-1, before also beating the Brit in three sets at the 2023 Miami Open.

Serena Williams – One meeting (H2H: 1-0)

No woman in the Open Era has won as many Grand Slam singles titles as Williams (23), and Raducanu faced off with the tennis icon in the penultimate tournament of the American’s career.

The pair met at the 2022 Cincinnati Open, with the Brit claiming a 6-4, 6-0 round-one victory.

Tennis News

Venus Williams +9356 as she re-enters WTA Rankings after historic win

WTA Canadian Open entry list: Gauff & Swiatek set to lead field, Raducanu returns

Victoria Azarenka – One meeting (H2H: 1-0)

Shortly after beating Williams, Raducanu had her first – and to date, only – meeting with former world No 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka.

Again, it was the Brit who prevailed, storming to a 6-0, 6-2 victory at the WTA 1000 event.

Jelena Ostapenko – Two meetings (H2H: 0-2)

2017 French Open champion Ostapenko has taken on the Brit twice and has prevailed on both occasions.

The Latvian was a break up in the decider when Raducanu was forced to retire injured at the Korea Open in 2022, and then thrashed her 6-2, 6-1 in Stuttgart in 2023 – the Brit’s final match before surgery.

Coco Gauff – Two meetings (H2H: 0-2)

Two of the biggest stars of their generation, Gauff and Raducanu have already met twice in WTA Tour action.

The pair first met at the Australian Open in 2023, with the American winning in two tight sets – going on to win her first major title at the US Open that season.

Gauff again prevailed when they met for a second time at the Italian Open in 2025, dropping just three games on her way to victory.

Aryna Sabalenka – Two meetings (H2H: 0-2)

Raducanu has lost both of her matches versus reigning world No 1 and three-time major winner Sabalenka, though she has competed well in both meetings.

On the comeback trail, the Brit fell in straight sets to Sabalenka in the third round of Indian Wells last spring, before their meeting in round three of Wimbledon in 2025.

Raducanu had opportunities, but Sabalenka showed her class in a 7-6(6), 6-4 triumph.

Angelique Kerber – One meeting (H2H: 1-0)

Raducanu and Kerber met just once before the German, a three-time Slam winner and former world No 1, retired in 2024.

The Brit proved to be a comfortable winner in Stuttgart last season, dropping just three games on her way to victory.

Sofia Kenin – One meeting (H2H: 0-1)

Much like Raducanu, Kenin has found life as a Grand Slam champion tough since her memorable victory at the 2020 Australian Open.

The pair faced off in a notable round-one match at the US Open in 2024, with the American prevailing in three sets to reach the second round.

Naomi Osaka – First meeting

After impressive wins in their opening rounds, Raducanu and Osaka will meet for the first time in the second round in Washington this week.

Raducanu saw off Kostyuk in two straight sets, while Osaka defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 7-5 to pick up her first win of the hard-court summer.

The Japanese has won all four of her major titles on hard courts and is one of the all-time greats on the surface, but, like Raducanu, has faced a stop-start 2025.

Read Next: Male singles players in the last 50 years to win 3+ Grand Slams in a single season as Jannik Sinner seeks to join elite list