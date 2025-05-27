Nine men in the Open Era have won multiple French Open titles, with Carlos Alcaraz looking to make it ten in 2025.

Here, we look at the most successful men’s champions in modern Roland Garros history.

=7) Sergi Bruguera – Two titles (1993-94)

One of just two Spanish men to win multiple French Open titles in the Open Era, Bruguera won both his Grand Slam singles titles in Paris.

The former world No 3 beat Jim Courier in a five-set thriller to lift his first title in 1993, before downing compatriot Alberto Berasategui to complete a successful title defence in 1994.

=7) Jim Courier – Two titles (1991-92)

Courier may have been beaten by Bruguera in 1993, but the American is also one of a select group to win back-to-back titles at the tournament.

Former world No 1 Courier battled past compatriot Andre Agassi to claim his first Grand Slam title in Paris in 1991, and eased past Petr Korda to defend his title in 1992.

=7) Jan Kodes – Two titles (1970-71)

Kodes holds a unique place in Roland Garros history as the first man in the Open Era to complete a successful title defence.

The Czech beat Zeljko Franulovic in straight sets to win his first major title in 1970, and successfully defended his title in 1971 after defeating future champion Ilie Nastase.

=3) Novak Djokovic – Three titles (2016, 2021, 2023)

After three final defeats, Djokovic memorably completed the Career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open, beating Andy Murray in four sets to finally get his hands on the title.

However, that did not prove to be his only taste of success at Roland Garros.

Djokovic rallied from two sets down against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 final, before winning his most recent French Open title with victory over Casper Ruud in 2023.

=3) Gustavo Kuerten – Three titles (1997, 2000-01)

One of the most surprising champions in Roland Garros history, Kuerten also became one of the event’s most popular champions.

The Brazilian was unseeded and had never won an ATP Tour title before his triumph in 1997, beating former champion Bruguera in straight sets.

Kuerten would then return to the final in 2000 and battled past Magnus Norman to triumph, before completing a successful title defence by beating Alex Corretja in 2001.

=3) Ivan Lendl – Three titles (1984, 1986-87)

One of the greatest clay-court players of all time, former world No 1 Lendl won three of his Grand Slam titles in Paris.

After four Grand Slam final losses, the Czech finally lifted his first major title at the event in 1984, rallying from two sets down to stun fellow legend John McEnroe.

Lendl regained his title in 1986 with victory over Mikael Pernfors, and defended his title in 1987 after beating leading rival Mats Wilander.

=3) Mats Wilander – Three titles (1982, 1985, 1988)

A five-time finalist in Paris, former world No 1 Wilander would go on to claim three of his seven major singles titles at the French Open.

Unseeded and searching for his first tour-level title, the Swede stunned former champion Guillermo Vilas to triumph for the first time in 1982.

Wilander then regained his title in 1985 with victory over rival Lendl, and lifted his third and final title in 1988 after downing home favourite Henri Leconte.

2) Bjorn Borg – Six titles (1974-75, 1978-81)

One of the most iconic figures in tennis history, Borg won six of his 11 Grand Slam singles titles at the French Open – in one of the most dominant runs ever seen in Paris.

Borg was still a teenager when he rallied from two sets down to beat Manuel Orantes in the 1974 final, then beating Vilas to successfully defend his crown in 1975.

The Swede would beat Vilas to regain his title in 1978, kickstarting a run of four straight Roland Garros triumphs.

Borg defeated Victor Pecci in 1979 and Vitas Gerulaitis in 1980, before fending off Lendl in the 1981 final for his final major title.

1) Rafael Nadal – 14 titles (2005-08, 2010-14, 2017-20, 2022)

Will anyone ever come close to breaking Nadal’s record of 14 French Open titles? Quite frankly, it seems very unlikely.

Nadal downed Mariano Puerta in the 2005 final to triumph on his tournament debut, and then defeated Roger Federer in three straight finals from 2006-08.

After a shock loss to Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009, Nadal beat the Swede in the 2010 final, and then beat Federer again in 2011, Djokovic in both 2012 and 2014, and David Ferrer in 2013.

The Spaniard ended a three-year wait for further silverware by thrashing Stan Wawrinka in the 2017 final, before back-to-back final triumphs over Dominic Thiem in 2018 and 2019.

Nadal defeated Djokovic in the 2020 final for his 13th title, and prevailed one final time against Ruud in 2022.

