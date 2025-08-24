Novak Djokovic has hit countless milestones throughout his career, and this year’s US Open provides another.

When Djokovic steps onto court for his opening-round match in New York on Sunday night, it will be a landmark 80th Grand Slam main-draw appearance for the tennis icon.

That ranks the 38-year-old third among the men with the most Grand Slam main-draw appearances in the Open Era, and puts him within touching distance of the all-time record.

Here, we look at Djokovic and the five men with the most major appearances in the Open Era.

5) Stan Wawrinka – 74

Wawrinka has not been in Wimbledon and US Open action this summer, though has so far made a staggering 75 Grand Slam main-draw appearances across his legendary career.

The former world No 3 made his major debut at the French Open in 2005, and his most recent Slam appearance came in Paris in 2025.

Wawrinka won the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, and 2016 US Open titles at the peak of his powers, with a further final and five Grand Slam semi-finals to his name.

4) Richard Gasquet – 75

Retiring at the French Open earlier this year, French star Gasquet is one of just four men to have played in 75 Grand Slam main draws.

The former world No 7 was just 15 when he made his first major appearance at the 2002 French Open, with his final Slam showing coming at Roland Garros this summer.

Gasquet was a two-time Wimbledon and one-time US Open semi-finalist in his career, and also reached the quarter-final of his home Slam in 2016.

3) Novak Djokovic – 80

Djokovic’s 2025 US Open campaign will be the 80th Grand Slam main draw of the Serbian’s career, the third-most of any man in the Open Era.

He made his Grand Slam debut at the 2005 Australian Open and would win the first of his 24 major titles at the event three years later, with no man in history winning more Grand Slam titles than him.

Djokovic has won over a quarter of the Grand Slam tournaments he has played, and could equal the all-time record at the 2026 Australian Open in January.

=1) Feliciano Lopez – 81

Spanish star Lopez made a record 79 consecutive Grand Slam main-draw appearances during his career, and holds a joint record 81 appearances overall.

The former world No 12 made his Grand Slam debut at the 2001 French Open, and then contested every major from the 2002 French Open to the 2022 Australian Open.

After losing in 2022 French Open qualifying, four-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Lopez made his 81st and final major main-draw appearance at Wimbledon that summer.

=1) Roger Federer – 81

Jointly holding this record alongside Lopez is Federer, who also made a staggering 81 Grand Slam main draw appearances during his career.

The Swiss made his Grand Slam debut at Roland Garros back in 1999, before his 81st and final major showing at Wimbledon 22 years later in 2021.

Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles – almost a quarter of all his tournaments played – and reached a further 11 finals across his legendary career.

