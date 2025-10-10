Carlos Alcaraz’s remarkable 2025 season sees him close to the list of the top 10 seasons of men’s tennis, according to win percentage.

After 74 matches, Alcaraz currently has a win percentage of 90.54% but even that is not yet enough for him to crack the all-time top 10.

Here’s who are currently occupying the top spots:

10. Ivan Lendl – 92.31% (1985)

Kicking us off is the no-nonsense Ivan Lendl, who is the only man to have a winning percentage of above 90% in five separate years.

One of his best was in 1985 when he ended with a record of 84-7, giving him a ratio of 92.31%.

During that season, he won 11 singles titles including the US Open and finished the year as World No.1 for the first time in his career.

9. Jannik Sinner – 92.41% (2024)

One of two active players to make this list is Jannik Sinner, who achieved his personal best year last season.

2024 was a breakout year for the Italian, and he started it with his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

While he did not repeat that trick at Wimbledon or Roland Garros, reaching the semi-final and quarter-final respectively, he ended the year with victories at the US Open and the ATP Finals, seeing him clinch the World No.1 spot.

All told, Sinner played 79 matches, winning 73 of them.

8. Roger Federer – 92.5% (2004)

Coming in at No.8 is Roger Federer, who makes the first of three entries.

Federer had a remarkable 2004 season, winning three of the four Slams. It was only Roland Garros that eluded him, and it was one of few times when is was not Rafa Nadal who denied him.

Away from the Slams, he won three Masters 1000 events and the year-end competition, ensuring that the No.1 title he earned in February would be staying with him.

All told, he won 11 titles with a win/loss ratio of 74-6.

7. Ivan Lendl – 92.50% (1986)

Having achieved a record of 92.31 in 1985, Lendl went even better in 1986, losing just 7.5% of the matches he played.

Andy Murray’s future coach won two slams that season – the French and US – and made it to the Wimbledon final for the first time, although he ultimately lost to Boris Becker.

Lendl did get revenge though when he beat the German to win the end-of-year tournament.

Nine titles and 12 finals meant he ended the year as No.1 as he lost just six matches.

6. Novak Djokovic – 93.18% (2015)

Considering he is the owner of the longest winning streak in men’s history, it is no surprise to see Novak Djokovic make this list.

Djokovic’s incredible 30-match streak began in 2015 and by the time the year was over, he had lost just two of his 88 matches.

He reached the final of every Slam, winning them all but the French when he lost to you know who and won 11 titles.

5. Bjorn Borg – 93.33% (1979)

The legendary Swede’s best year came in 1979 when he completed a hat-trick of titles at both Wimbledon and the French Open.

Aged only 23, Borg won 84 of the 90 matches he played, giving him a win success rate of 93.33%.

4. Roger Federer – 94.85% (2006)

Federer’s second appearance on this list came in 2005 when the then 24-year-old won three of the four slams and made the final in the other.

His success came at Wimbledon, Melbourne, and New York, but he lost in Paris to Nadal, the Spaniard’s first French Open final win over his rival.

Federer, though, ended the year as No.1 with 12 titles to his name and having lost just five of the 97 matches he played.

3. Roger Federer – 95.29% (2005)

In 2005, Federer won two Slams and reached the semis in the other two, but it was an equally impressive year in terms of the Masters competitions.

Winning at Indian Wells, Miami, Cincinnati, and Hamburg, as well as 500 tournaments in Rotterdam and Dubai, gave Federer a win percentage ratio that year of 95.29%.

He did, though, lose in the end-of-year championships to David Nalbandian.

2. Jimmy Connors – 95.92% (1974)

The first of two Americans to make this list is Connors, who recorded a remarkable 94 wins in the 1974 season.

He won every Slam he entered and had a 41-match winning streak, taking him to 15 titles.

He finished the year as World No.1 and did so with a win percentage of 95.92%, a figure that has only ever been beaten once by another US star…

1. John McEnroe – 96.47% (1984)

Taking top spot is Connors’ long-term adversary McEnroe, who achieved a win rate of 96.47% in the 1984 season.

McEnroe lost just three matches of the 85 he played, although did feature nine times less than Connors did for his effort.

He put together a 42-match winning streak that won him 13 titles, including Wimbledon and the US Open, and he ended the year as World No.1.

Even four decades later, and with some of the best players to have ever played featuring, McEnroe’s record has stood the test of time and does not look likely to be beaten anytime soon.

Can Carlos Alcaraz crack the top 10?

Alcaraz is currently on 90.54% with limited matches left in his 2025 season.

While he is confirmed to be playing in the 6 Kings Slam exhibition starting this month, that does not count to his record, so his next challenge will be the Paris Masters beginning at the end of this month.

Should he make it all the way to the final, Alcaraz will add six wins to his yearly tally, meaning he will be on 73 wins from 80 matches and a success rate of 91.25%.

His final chance then will be the ATP Finals, where he will have another five matches to potentially win.

If he does so, he will then be up to 78 from 85, meaning he will still be short of the 10th-place from Lendl.

