Yosuke Watanuki caused one of the biggest upsets at ATP Masters 1000 level when he defeated 16th seed Frances Tiafoe in the third round of the Indian Wells Open.

Sitting at No 349 in the ATP Rankings, the Japanese star scored a composed 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) win over a man who is 337 places higher than him in the rankings.

His victory over Tiafoe helped him to become the sixth lowest-ranked active player to reach the last 16 of an ATP Masters 1000 event.

The emphasis is on active players as Watanuki’s achievement doesn’t put him at No 1 in the all-time list in Indian Wells.

Tommy Haas was ranked No 882 when he made the fourth round of the Sunshine Double event in 2004.

The 7 lowest-ranked active men to reach the last 16 of ATP 1000 event:

7. Gael Monfils – 276

Having struggled with injury in 2022 and the early part of 2023, Gael Monfils slipped down the rankings and found himself outside the top 300.

By the time the Canadian Open arrived, the Frenchman had moved back inside the top 300 and used his protected ranking to enter the ATP Masters 1000 event.

He enjoyed on a magical run in Toronto as he defeated Chris Eubanks, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the last 16 of the 56-player draw event.

He then beat lucky loser Aleksander Vukic to reach the quarter-finals before losing in three sets against eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

6. Yosuke Watanuki – 349

The 26-year-old won two matches in qualifying – including an upset over the top-seeded qualifier Mattia Bellucci – and then beat Alexander Bublik in three sets in the first round before advancing to the third round when 19th seed Tomas Machac retired with the score 6-4, 2-4.

He broke once in the first set and then shared four breaks with Frances Tiafoe in the second set before edging the tie-breaker.

Watanuki, who was at a career-high No 72 back in 2023 before injury forced him to miss several months of action, has risen 137 places in the live rankings to No 212.

Next up is Tallon Griekspoor who upset top seed Alexander Zverev in the second round.

5. Benjamin Balleret – 351

Benjamin Balleret is 42 years old and he is still active as he represented Monaco in a Davis Cup match earlier in 2025.

His highest-ever ranking is 204, but is currently not ranked as he hasn’t played any ATP Tour matches in several years.

The Monégasque came through qualifying for his home event the 2006 Monte Carlo Masters and Belgian Oliver Rochus in the first round and then reached the last 16 when 13th seed Sebastian Grosjean retired with the score 6-4, 5-7, 2-3 in Balleret’s favour.

Next up was top seed Roger Federer and he was overpowered 6-3, 6-2.

4. Stan Wawrinka – 361

Former world No 3 Stan Wawrinka slipped down the rankings after he was forced to miss large parts of the 2021 season and 2022 campaign after undergoing surgery on his left foot.

By the time the Italian Open arrived, he was at No 361 and used his protected ranking to enter the main draw.

The three-time Grand Slam winner beat 13th seed Reilly Opelka in three sets in the first round and also went the distance during his win over qualifier Laslo Djere to reach the last 16. His run was ended by top seed Novak Djokovic.

3. Pablo Carreno Busta – 513

Pablo Carreno Busta reached No 10 in the rankings in 2017, but he was forced to spend eight months in the sidelines in 2022 due to elbow surgery and only returned the following year.

By the time the Canadian Open arrived, the Spaniard had slipped to outside the top 500 but he produced a magical run.

After using his protected ranking to enter, Carreno Busta beat 11th seed Matteo Berrettini and Holger Rune to reach the last 16 and followed it up with wins over seventh seed Jannik Sinner, qualifier Jack Draper, Dan Evans and eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz to lift the title.

He surged to No 299 in the rankings on the back of his title run.

2. Milos Raonic – 545

2016 Wimbledon runner-up Raonic Hubert Hurkacz is another player who slipped down the rankings due to injury.

The former world No 3 didn’t quite repeat Carreno Busta’s heroics, but his run took place at the Canadian Open a year after the Spaniard’s victory.

Raonic was ranked No 849 in July 2023 and then climbed to No 545 before his home ATP Masters event.

The wildcard upset sixth seed Frances Tiafoe and qualifier Taro Daniel to reach the third round before losing against Mackenzie McDonald.

1. Kei Nishikori – 576

A third Canadian Open entry with Kei Nishikori’s feat coming at the 2024 edition.

The former world No 4 also used his protected ranking to enter the ATP 1000 event following several months on the sidelines due to injury.

The Japanese star beat Alex Michelsen in the first round and then stunned eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in two sets to book his last-16 spot. He then defeated Nuno Borges before Matteo Arnaldi ended his run in the quarter-final.

He jumped to No 222 after his Canada run.