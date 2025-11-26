Players from 17 different countries won singles titles during the 2025 WTA Tour season and it is no surprise to see the United States top of the list while Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek carried the weight for their respective countries.

The first trophy of the year went to Denmark as Clara Tauson beat Naomi Osaka from Japan in the final of the ASB Classic with the tournament taking place in Auckland, New Zealand, while Kazakhstan claimed the final title of the year with Elena Rybakina beating Sabalenka in the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.

In total, 53 trophies were handed out in 2025 and Sabalenka topped the list with four titles while seven countries won just one title – including Italy with Jasmine Paolini’s run in Rome the only title this year – while the United States were the only nation to hit double digits.

=6. Two titles – Switzerland, France, Romania, Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic

Belinda Bencic (Abu Dhabi Open and Pan Pacific Open) won both titles for the Swiss and Maya Joint (Morocco Open and Eastbourne Open) did the same for Australia.

Lois Boisson (Hamburg Open) and Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (SP Open) were France’s winners, Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea won the Tennis in the Land event and Irina-Camelia Begu won the Iași Open, and Marie Bouzkova won the Prague Open and Markéta Vondroušová (German Open) were the Czech Republic’s title winners.

=5. Three titles – Poland and Kazakhstan

Swiatek won all three of Poland’s trophies in 2025, but she had to wait until the second half of the season to her first title and that was a big one as she won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. The world No 2 also won the Cincinnati Open and Korea Open.

Rybakina won Kazakhstan’s first title at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, No 2 arrived at the Ningbo Open before she became the first Kazakh player to win the WTA Finals in November.

=3. Four titles – Belarus and Canada

World No 1 Sabalenka won the US Open, Madrid Open, Miami Open and Brisbane International for Belarus.

Leylah Fernandez and Victoria Mboko split Canada’s four titles with the former winning their first trophy at the Washington Open in August and a few weeks later Mboko claimed her maiden WTA Tour title in fine style at her home event at the Canadian Open.

Fernandez then won the Japan Open and Mboko also doubled up at the Hong Kong Open.

2. Six titles – Russia

Mirra Andreeva won WTA 1000 events in Dubai and Miami, Diana Shnaider won the Monterrey Open, Anna Blinkova lifted the trophy at the Jiangxi Open, Ekaterina Alexandrova was successful at the Linz Open and Anastasia Potapova was the last woman standing at the Transylvania Open.

1. Fourteen titles – United States

Five American women won more than one title in 2025 with Jessica Pegula topping the list with three (ATX Open, Charleston Open and Bad Homburg Open).

Technically, Coco Gauff also won three titles as she was part of the United States team that lifted the United Cup at the start of the year. However, in terms of individual titles, she won the French Open and Wuhan Open.

Madison Keys had a fruitful January as she won the Adelaide International before lifting the Australian Open, Amanda Anisimova won the Qatar Open and China Open, and McCartney Kessler was successful at the Hobart International and the Nottingham Open.

Emma Navarro (Merida Open), Iva Jovic (Guadalajara Open) and Ann Li (Guangzhou Open) won one title each.