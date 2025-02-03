Iga Swiatek has been the defining WTA player of her generation so and she is the only female player born since 2000 to win more than 10 singles titles to date.

The former world No 1 is one of just four women born in the 21st century to win four or more titles on the WTA Tour.

4) Diana Shnaider – Four titles

A stunning 2024 season for Shnaider means that, despite not having won a WTA title until then, only three women born post-2000 have won more WTA titles than her.

The 20-year-old won her first title in Hua Hin in February 2024, and then claimed her second WTA title at the Bad Homburg Open in June.

Shnaider would then win the Budapest Grand Prix in July 2024 – making her the only player in 2024 to win a title on all three surfaces – before claiming her fourth WTA title at the Hong Kong Tennis Open.

The Russian was also runner-up at the Ningbo Open in 2023, her first WTA singles final.

3) Zheng Qinwen – Five titles

One of the breakout stars of the past two seasons, 22-year-old Qinwen already has an impressive five titles to her name.

She won her first WTA title at the Palermo Ladies Open in July 2023 and triumphed on home soil in Zhengzhou later that season to claim her second tour victory.

Qinwen would go on to successfully defend her Palermo title in 2024 just weeks before the standout moment of her career so far, shocking Iga Swiatek in the last four on her way to Olympic gold in Paris.

The Chinese would follow that up with a fifth WTA title in Tokyo last October, with a further five finals to her name – including at the Australian Open and WTA Finals.

2) Coco Gauff – Nine titles

One of the biggest stars on the WTA Tour, world No 3 Gauff already has nine WTA singles titles to her name despite only turning 20 in 2024.

Gauff was just 15 when she won her first title at the Linz Open in October 2019, though she is probably best remembered for her US Open triumph back in 2023 – beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

The US star also has WTA 1000 titles to her name in Beijing and Cincinnati, alongside being the reigning WTA Finals champion and winning back-to-back Auckland titles in 2023 and 2024.

Gauff has an impressive 9-1 record in finals, with her only defeat coming to Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final.

1) Iga Swiatek – 22 titles

Unsurprisingly, it is Swiatek who is well out in front with a staggering 22 WTA titles to her name so far – ranking her fifth among active players.

The Pole became the second woman born in the 21st century to win a Grand Slam singles title at the 2020 French Open and has gone on to win three straight Roland Garros titles from 2022 to 2024.

Swiatek was also the 2022 US Open champion and already has 10 WTA 1000 titles under her belt, ranking her joint-sixth since that level of event was introduced in 1990.

At WTA 1000 level, the 23-year-old is a three-time Rome and Doha champion – while she also won the WTA Finals in 2023.

Outside of her 22 titles, she also has four runner-up finishes to her name.

