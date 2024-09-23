Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek are among the most famous China Open winners.

The Asian swing will well and truly get underway this coming week, with some of the biggest names in women’s tennis looking to capture the China Open title.

2024 marks two decades since the women’s event was held in Beijing for the first time, and the past 20 years have produced some legendary champions – as well as one or two surprises.

In the build-up to this year’s event, we look at the 13 different women to triumph at the famed tournament.

Serena Williams – 2004, 2013

One of four women to win multiple titles in Beijing, all-time great Williams was the first China Open women’s singles champion two decades ago.

The American battled past Svetlana Kuznetsova in the final to lift the title, coming from a set down in a battle of the tournament’s two top seeds.

Nine years later, she captured the title for a second time, beating Jelena Jankovic amid her dominant 2013 season.

Maria Kirilenko – 2005

Unseeded Kirilenko remains one of the tournament’s most surprising winners, lifting one of the biggest titles of her career 19 years ago.

After Maria Sharapova retired injured in their semi-final, Kirilenko defeated Anna-Lena Groenfeld in straight sets in the final.

Svetlana Kuznetsova – 2006, 2009

One of the most successful players in the event’s history, Kuznetsova reached four finals in Beijing, twice winning the tournament.

After her 2004 final loss, the former world No 2 bounced back in style to lift her first title in 2006, thrashing Amelie Mauresmo in the final.

Three years later, the Russian lifted the trophy for a second time thanks to another straight sets win, this time over Agnieszka Radwanska.

Agnes Szavay – 2007

Sixth seed and former teen star Szavay prevailed in a thrilling final to win one of the biggest titles of her short career back in 2007.

The Hungarian downed home favourite Peng Shuai in the last four, before battling past second seed Jankovic in the final.

Jelena Jankovic – 2008

Twelve months after losing the final, the former world No 1 finally lifted the title in Beijing.

The Serbian beat Kuznetsova in straight sets to lift the title, a significant win for Jankovic in her mission to end the season as the year-end No 1.

Caroline Wozniacki – 2010, 2018

Wozniacki is another who found her best form on these hard courts, with the Dane twice triumphing in the Chinese capital.

In 2010 she beat Vera Zvonareva in three sets to claim the title, a run that saw her rise to world No 1 for the first time in her career.

Eight years later and back near her best form, Wozniacki downed Anastasija Sevastova to claim the title for a second time.

China Open News

Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini handed huge WTA Rankings chance at China Open

WTA China Open draw: Emma Raducanu to face qualifier, Aryna Sabalenka gets handy draw

Agnieszka Radwanska – 2011, 2016

Former world No 2 Radwanska is another to lift the title twice in Beijing.

Following her final defeat in 2009, the Pole finally captured the title for the first time two years later, defeating Andrea Petkovic in three sets.

Five years later, the former Wimbledon finalist was once again the last woman standing, beating Johanna Konta in straight sets.

Victoria Azarenka – 2012

In the most successful season of her career, Azarenka lifted her only China Open title.

The world No 1 produced a dominant display against rival Sharapova, dropping just four games as she cruised to victory.

Maria Sharapova – 2014

Two years after her lopsided final loss, five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova finally got her hands on the trophy.

In an enthralling final, the former world No 1 battled past fellow Slam champion Petra Kvitova in three sets to write her name in the China Open record books.

Garbine Muguruza – 2015

Just a few months after reaching her first major final at Wimbledon, Muguruza won what was her first WTA 1000 title in Beijing.

After retiring injured in the Wuhan Open days before, the Spanish star bounced back to beat Timea Bacsinszky in two tight sets and claim victory.

Caroline Garcia – 2017

Garcia remains the only woman to claim the Beijing-Wuhan double following an astonishing surge in form across the 2017 Asian swing.

After her shock Wuhan win, the Frenchwoman fended off new world No 1 Simona Halep in straight sets to make history.

Naomi Osaka – 2019

Five years ago, Osaka cemented her place as the best hard court player in the world with a big run to the title in Beijing.

In what was perhaps the best match of the season, the Japanese battled from a set down to defeat world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Iga Swiatek – 2023

After a four-year gap, the tournament returned in 2023, and it was the dominant figure in the current age of women’s tennis that prevailed.

Knocked down to world No 2 at the time, Swiatek stormed to the title, easing past Liudmila Samsonova in the final.

Read Next: WTA Rankings – Iga Swiatek moves ahead of Ashleigh Barty in all-time list, Emma Raducanu +16, Maria Sakkari -8