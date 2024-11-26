A strong year of WTA Tour action saw nine women win 40+ matches across the 2024 season.

We look at the players who triumphed more than anyone else this past season, with some very familiar faces towards the top of our countdown.

9) Daria Kasatkina – 40

An ever-consistent force on the WTA, huge success at WTA 500 events saw Kasatkina become one of just nine women to win 40 matches in 2024.

The Russian was the champion in Eastbourne and Ningbo, and she reached further finals in Adelaide, Abu Dhabi, Charleston, and Seoul.

Ending 2024 with a 40-23 record, world No 9 Kasatkina sealed the third top-10 rankings finish of her career.

8) Jasmine Paolini – 41

One of the surprise stars of 2024, Paolini broke new ground in a year that saw her scale unprecedented heights.

The Italian reached the final of both the French Open and Wimbledon, while also winning the first WTA 1000 title of her career in Dubai.

Paolini ends her year as the world No 4, with a 41-21 win-loss record.

7) Diana Shnaider – 42

After starting 2024 as the world No 60, Shnaider finished the year as the world No 13 thanks to an impressive 42 wins across the season.

Only one player won more titles than the Russian in 2024, with Shnaider a champion in Hua Hin, Bad Homburg, Budapest, and Hong Kong.

Shnaider lost just 21 times across the season, reaching the second week of a major for the first time at the US Open.

6) Elena Rybakina – 43

Rybakina’s season tailed off significantly due to injury and illness, but a strong first half of 2024 ensured she finished the year as the world No 6 – and sixth in terms of match wins.

The Kazakh won 43 matches, notably winning WTA 500 titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, and Rome, alongside reaching WTA 1000 finals in Miami and Doha.

She was also a Wimbledon semi-finalist and French Open quarter-finalist in 2024, finishing her topsy-turvy season with a 43-11 record.

WTA Tour News

Emma Raducanu’s ‘realistic’ WTA Rankings target for 2025 identified by Tim Henman

The 6 women to successfully defend a WTA title in 2024: ft Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff

5) Emma Navarro – 46

Another star who rose rapidly up the rankings in 2024, Navarro was rewarded with a top-10 year-end finish thanks to her 46 wins.

The US No 3 and world No 8 won her first WTA title in Hobart and also reached her first Grand Slam semi-final – on home soil at Flushing Meadows.

Navarro also made the last eight of Wimbledon in 2024, finishing the year with a 46-22 record.

4) Zheng Qinwen – 50

Qinwen was one of the big breakout stars of the year and is one of just four women to finish 2024 having recorded a half-century of victories.

The highlight of her year was undoubtedly her Olympic triumph in Paris, though she was also a champion in Palermo and Tokyo.

The Chinese, who lost 18 times, was also a runner-up at the Australian Open, WTA Finals, and in Wuhan, ending the season as one of the WTA’s form players.

3) Coco Gauff – 54

Gauff’s season had its ebbs and flows but her 54 match wins are only beaten by two women for the year.

The world No 3 won four of five matches to lift the WTA Finals title at the end of 2024, while she was also a champion in Beijing and Auckland.

Semi-final runs at the Australian Open and French Open also contributed to her tally of 54 wins, compared to 17 defeats.

2) Aryna Sabalenka – 56

The most successful season of Sabalenka’s year saw her win two major titles, finish 2024 as the year-end No 1, and win 56 matches in total.

Sabalenka’s season was highlighted by her US Open and Australian Open triumphs, while also winning WTA 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Wuhan.

The Belarusian was also a Brisbane, Madrid, and Rome runner-up, losing just 14 matches across an impressive year.

1) Iga Swiatek – 64

Out in front for the third straight year is Swiatek, who won 64 matches across 2024.

The bulk of the world No 2’s victories came on clay, where she won consecutive titles in Madrid and Rome, followed by a fourth French Open title in Paris.

Swiatek also reached the last four of the Olympics and Stuttgart on the dirt, while winning WTA 1000 titles on hard courts in Indian Wells and Doha – losing only nine matches over the season.

Other notable results include semi-finals in Dubai and Cincinnati, a quarter-final run at the US Open, and five wins from as many matches in BJK Cup action.

Read Next: The 7 women with the most aces on 2024 WTA Tour – ft Zheng Qinwen, Coco Gauff