Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka have both reached multiple US Open finals without winning the title.

Winning the US Open title remains one of the most difficult tasks in tennis.

While several of the greatest players of the Open Era have been able to claim the title, there are a few notable faces who have just missed out on success at Flushing Meadows.

Ahead of this year’s finals weekend, we look back at the five women in the Open Era who have reached multiple US Open finals – but have never quite lifted the title.

Rosemary Casals: 1971-72

Both of Casals’ Grand Slam singles finals came at the US Open, but the American was unable to lift the title on either occasion.

Former world No 3 Casals reached her first final in 1971, where she was beaten by Margaret Court in three sets.

That was followed by a second consecutive final in 1972, though this time it was close friend Billie Jean King who defeated her in straight sets.

Casals never won a Grand Slam singles title but won 12 majors across women’s and mixed doubles.

Evonne Goolagong: 1973-76

Undoubtedly an icon of the sport, Goolagong won seven Grand Slam singles titles across three of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

However, in the Open Era, no woman has reached as many US Open finals without lifting the trophy – with the former world No 1 losing four straight finals from 1973-76.

Goolagong was beaten by compatriot Court in three sets in 1973 and again fell in three sets to King in 1974.

She suffered a third straight three-set loss when beaten by Chris Evert in the 1975 final, and was then beaten by the American in straight sets in her last final in 1976.

US Open News

Emma Navarro insists Zheng Qinwen ‘didn’t necessarily treat me or the sport with respect’

Dominant Aryna Sabalenka discusses US Open favourite label

Helena Sukova: 1986, 1993

One of the greatest female players never to lift a major singles title, Sukova lost four Grand Slam singles finals across her career – with two of those defeats coming at Flushing Meadows.

In 1986 the Czech star shocked second seed Evert in the semi-final to reach a first US Open final, though was beaten in straight sets by Martina Navratilova.

Seven years later, the former world No 4 again went on a surprise run to the final, where Steffi Graf ended her hopes of winning the title.

Former world No 4 Sukova also reached two Australian Open singles finals in her career, though won 14 majors across women’s and mixed doubles.

Caroline Wozniacki: 2009, 2014

Though Wozniacki’s greatest career moment was her triumph at the 2018 Australian Open, the US Open has been where she has played some of her best tennis.

She has more match wins in New York than at any other Slam and reached two of her three Grand Slam singles finals in New York – though finished as the runner-up on both occasions.

Wozniacki was just 19 when she reached her first US Open final as the ninth seed in 2009, though her run was ended by Kim Clijsters with a straight-sets loss in the final.

Five years later, a resurgent Wozniacki battled her way into the championship match once again, with close friend Serena Williams prevailing.

Victoria Azarenka: 2012-13, 2020

No one this century – man or woman – has reached as many US Open finals without lifting the title as Azarenka, who has finished runner-up on three occasions.

The two-time Australian Open champion made her first final in New York in 2012, when she served for the match – but was ultimately pegged back by Williams.

Twelve months later it was a similar story for the former world No 1, again beaten by Williams in a three-set epic on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Azarenka made a third final in 2020, when her surprise run was ended by Naomi Osaka in the final.

Read Next: The 9 greatest players to never lift US Open title – ranked!