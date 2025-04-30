Madison Keys became the first woman in almost four years to bagel Iga Swiatek with a stunning opening set in their Madrid Open quarter-final clash.

Here, we look at the select group of women who can claim to have won a 6-0 set against Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion.

Camila Giorgi – 2019 Australian Open

A 17-year-old Swiatek made her Grand Slam debut back at the Australian Open in 2019, coming through qualifying to reach the second round.

However, her campaign ended with a rather chastening defeat to former top-30 star Camila Giorgi, the 27th seed breezing towards a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva – 2019 Fed Cup (Billie Jean King Cup)

Not too long after her loss to Giorgi, Swiatek was again on the wrong side of a bagel when Poland faced Russia in a Fed Cup (now Billie Jean King Cup) round-robin contest.

Vikhlyantseva, ranked 109th in the world at the time, defeated world No 141 Swiatek 6-0, 6-2 to guide Russian towards a 2-1 victory in the tie.

Monica Puig – 2019 French Open

Until now, this was the only time that Swiatek has lost a set 6-0 but still ultimately gone on to win the match.

Ranked 104th in the world, the Pole was bagelled by former Olympic gold medallist Puig in the third round of the French Open, though Swiatek rallied to seal a stunning 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 triumph.

Simona Halep – 2019 French Open

Victory over Puig saw Swiatek reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time, at the tournament she has gone on to dominate in recent years.

However, her first Roland Garros campaign ended with a heavy defeat to former champion and third seed Halep, the Romanian cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Jelena Ostapenko – 2019 Birmingham Classic

Ostapenko’s head-to-head against Swiatek is well-discussed, with the Latvian unbeaten against the Pole in six WTA-level meetings.

And the former top-10 star is also one of a handful of women to bagel Swiatek, beating the future world No 1 6-0, 6-2 in the opening round of the 2019 Birmingham Classic.

Sam Stosur – 2019 Eastbourne International

Just weeks after being bagelled by Ostapenko in Birmingham, Swiatek fell victim to another bagel on British grass courts back in 2019.

Competing in Eastbourne qualifying, former US Open champion Stosur defeated Swiatek 6-0, 6-3.

Garbine Muguruza – 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships

By 2021, Swiatek was a Grand Slam champion, having lifted her first French Open title in the Autumn of 2020.

However, it took her some time to properly find her feet in the upper echelons of the WTA Tour, and two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza thrashed her 6-0, 6-4 in the round of 16 in Dubai.

Daria Kasatkina – 2021 Eastbourne International

Until Wednesday, Kasatkina was the last woman to hand Swiatek a bagel set, doing so at the Eastbourne International back in 2019.

World No 34 Kasatkina was 25 places below the Pole in the rankings at the time, but rallied from a set down to triumph 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 in their round of 16 contest.

Madison Keys – 2025 Madrid Open

Having beaten Swiatek on her way to the Australian Open title, Keys began the Madrid Open quarter-final between the two in dominant fashion.

The world No 5 took just 24 minutes to win the opening set 6-0, making just two unforced errors.

However, Swiatek turned the tide to ultimately seal a 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph.

