A fascinating WTA season is coming to a close at the WTA Finals in Riyadh this week, with the majority of stars seeing their 2025 campaigns reach their finish line in recent weeks.

Several memorable champions were crowned across the year but six women broke entirely new ground in 2025, all winning their first WTA Tour titles this season.

Here, we look at the six women who joined the WTA winner’s circle for the first time in 2025, with some of them going on to achieve even further success.

Maya Joint — Rabat

The hottest prospect in Australian tennis right now, rising star Joint broke through by winning the first WTA title of her career at the Morocco Open in Rabat in May.

Unseeded in the draw, the 19-year-old did not drop a set on her way to the final at the WTA 250 event, and then beat Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 6-2 to lift the title.

Having triumphed on the clay, Joint then won her second WTA title on the grass courts at Eastbourne, and finished the year at a new high of 32nd in the world — making her the Australian No 1.

Lois Boisson — Hamburg

Boisson’s biggest breakthrough was her stunning run to the last four of the French Open as a wildcard, beating the likes of Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva while ranked 361st in the world.

However, the 22-year-old proved she was here to stay with an impressive run to her first WTA-level title in Hamburg, also on clay.

The fifth seed at the Hamburg Open, Boisson defeated second seed Dayana Yastremska in the last four before beating seventh seed Anna Bondar 7-5, 6-3 in the final; she finished 2025 at a new high of 36th.

Victoria Mboko — Montreal

One of the biggest stories of 2025 was Mboko’s stunning run on home soil at the Canadian Open, with the then-18-year-old wildcard capturing her first tour title at the WTA 1000 event.

The teen star famously beat four separate Grand Slam champions — Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka — on her way to glory, defeating Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

After initial struggles post-Montreal, Mboko has now claimed her second tour title in Hong Kong, and finishes 2025 ranked 18th in the world — having started 2025 outside of the top 300.

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah — Sao Paulo

One of the most surprising champions of 2025 was Rajaonah, who defied the odds to lift her first WTA title at the WTA 250 event in Sao Paulo in September.

After beating eighth seed Panna Udvardy and fifth seed Renata Zarazua on her way to the final, the Frenchwoman downed Janice Tjen 6-3, 6-4 to seal victory at the tournament.

Ranked 214th in the world at the time of her triumph, the 19-year-old has now climbed to a high of 122nd in the WTA Rankings.

Iva Jovic — Guadalajara

Long recognised as one of the brightest talents in American tennis, Jovic made a huge step forward in her career by triumphing at the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open in September.

Unseeded in the draw, the 17-year-old defeated eighth seed Camila Osorio in the second round and battled her way to the final, before defeating Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

Victory for Jovic saw the American crack both the top 50 and top 40 of the WTA Rankings for the first time, and she ends an impressive 2025 season as the world No 35.

Janice Tjen — Chennai

The final new champion crowned this year, Tjen bounced back from losing the Sao Paulo final in September to end her 2025 with a maiden title at the Chennai Open.

Seeded fourth at the WTA 250 event, Tjen battled her way through a tough pathway before beating Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 6-3 in the final, becoming the first Indonesian woman to win a tour-level title since 2002.

Ranked 80th pre-tournament, Tjen has now soared to 53rd in the world, having started 2025 ranked outside the top 400.

