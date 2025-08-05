The WTA Tour has been defined by a string of tennis greats in recent decades.

Countless legendary players have won multiple big titles in the world of women’s tennis, but who has been the most successful?

Here, we look at the eight women to have won the most big titles on the WTA Tour since 1990.

What is a ‘big title’ on the WTA Tour?

The WTA Tour counts the following tournaments as ‘big titles’: Grand Slams, Tier 1/WTA 1000 events, WTA Finals, and Olympic Games.

This list factors in every season from 1990 onwards, when the revamped Tier 1 (later WTA 1000) format was introduced, which is why the likes of Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert do not feature.

8) Iga Swiatek – 17 titles

Our list starts with Swiatek, who has already won 17 big titles on the WTA Tour – despite only turning 24 earlier this year.

The Pole is a six-time Grand Slam singles champion, most recently triumphing at Wimbledon, and has won a further 10 WTA 1000 crowns, alongside the 2023 WTA Finals.

7) Venus Williams – 18 titles

Back in WTA Tour action at the Citi DC Open in 2025, former world No 1 Venus has won 18 WTA Tour big titles during her singles career.

The American is the winner of seven major singles titles and nine titles at Tier 1/WTA 1000 level, and was victorious at the year-end championships back in 2008 – and at the Olympic Games in 2000.

=5) Maria Sharapova – 20 titles

One of the leading players of the 21st Century, Sharapova is one of just six women since 1990 to have won 20+ big titles during her career.

Former world No 1 Sharapova won five Grand Slam titles and was a 14-time champion at Tier 1/WTA 1000 level, also triumphing at the 2004 WTA Finals.

=5) Justine Henin – 20 titles

Level with Sharapova on 20 big titles won is fellow former world No 1 Henin, one of the most successful players of the 2000s.

The Belgian great won seven major singles crowns and an impressive 10 Tier 1 titles during her career, alongside victories at the 2004 Olympic Games and at the year-end championships in 2006 and 2007.

4) Monica Seles – 21 titles

One title ahead of both Sharapova and Henin is tennis icon Seles, the winner of an impressive 21 big titles during her career.

Alongside her nine Grand Slam singles titles, the world No 1 won three straight year-end championships from 1990-92, and was a nine-time champion at Tier 1 level.

3) Martina Hingis – 24 titles

A dominant force on the WTA Tour in the late 1990s and early 2000s, former world No 1 Hingis won a staggering 24 big titles during her impressive singles career.

Most impressively, the Swiss won a staggering 17 Tier 1 titles during her career, with five Grand Slam singles titles and two WTA Finals titles to her name.

2) Steffi Graf – 32 titles

While Graf had already found huge success on tour before 1990, she still ranks second on this list thanks to her continued spell at the very top of the sport.

The German won 32 big titles after 1990, with 14 of her 22 major singles titles coming after that date.

Graf was also the winner of an impressive 15 Tier 1 titles, and won three of her five year-end championship titles from 1990 onwards.

1) Serena Williams – 52 titles

Comfortably out in front is tennis legend Serena, with the former world No 1 proving to be the dominant force in the game for close to two decades.

The American’s most stunning statistic is arguably her Open Era record of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, won across an 18-year spell from 1999 to 2017.

However, Serena also won a record 23 titles at Tier 1/WTA 1000 tournaments, with five WTA Finals titles and singles gold at the London 2012 Olympics.

