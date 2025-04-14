Though not a WTA 1000 event, the Women’s Stuttgart Open remains one of the popular events on the WTA Tour – and one of the most prestigious titles to win.

Countless WTA greats have competed at the event since it was first launched in Filderstadt in 1978, and that has remained the case since the move to Stuttgart in 2006.

Legendary champions have been crowned in the two decades since the move, but only four women have been able to win the event more than once since then.

=2) Justine Henin – 2007, 2010

One of the greatest clay court players of all time, it should come as no surprise to see Henin featuring on this list with two triumphs at the event – though her first came while the event was still on hard courts.

The Belgian lifted the title for the first time in 2007, the top seed beating third seed Jelena Jankovic in a tight two-set semi-final before a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 triumph over the unseeded Tathiana Golovin in the final.

Henin then returned to the tournament in 2010, having come out of retirement, and won the first title of her comeback – and ultimately the final clay title of her career.

A wildcard into the draw, she beat Shahar Pe’er in the semi-final before a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 victory over seventh seed Sam Stosur in the final.

=2) Angelique Kerber – 2015-16

Former world No 1 Kerber won four clay court tournaments across her career and two came on home soil in Stuttgart, with the German lifting back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

Unseeded in 2015 after a dip down the rankings, Kerber stunned defending champion Maria Sharapova in the second round before ultimately beating fourth seed Caroline Wozniacki 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the final.

Twelve months later, she returned to the event as a Grand Slam champion and went on to win her first title since her memorable Australian Open victory earlier that year.

Kerber battled past fifth seed Petra Kvitova in a thrilling three-set semi-final, before downing compatriot and qualifier Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-0 to defend her crown.

=2) Iga Swiatek – 2022-23

After Kerber in 2016, no woman successfully defended the Stuttgart title until Swiatek’s memorable back-to-back triumphs in 2022 and 2023.

Swiatek’s first title in 2022 came amid her staggering win streak that season, which ultimately saw her rise to world No 1 and win 37 straight matches.

In Stuttgart, the top-seeded Pole battled past Luidmila Samsonova in a tight three-set semi-final, before thrashing leading rival and third seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

A year later, Swiatek returned to the final after Ons Jabeur retired injured in their last-four clash, going on to beat second seed Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4.

1) Maria Sharapova – 2012-14

Since the event moved to Stuttgart, Sharapova remains the only woman to win the title three times – completing a successful ‘three-peat from 2012 to 2014.

The Russian’s first title in 2012 saw her see off Kvitova in the semi-final, before an impressive 6-1, 6-4 triumph over top seed and world No 1 Victoria Azarenka in the championship match.

Sharapova returned to defend her title in 2013 as top seed and, after a thrilling semi-final win over third seed Kerber, defeated third seed Li Na 6-4, 6-3 to reign supreme once again.

The former world No 1 completed her ‘three-peat’ the following year, the sixth seed downing eighth seed Sara Errani in the last four before a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over ninth seed Ana Ivanovic.

Having missed out in 2024, Swiatek will once again look to equal Sharapova’s record of three titles in 2025.

