Jessica Pegula is back to defend her Canadian Open title in 2025, and could join a historic WTA 1000 club with victory this year.

Having lifted the title in 2023 and 2024, the world No 4 is looking to complete a ‘threepeat’ of titles in 2025.

Since the WTA 1000/Tier 1 format was first introduced in 1990, only five women have ever won 3+ straight titles at the same Premier event.

Here, we look at the legendary company Pegula will look to join over the next week.

Steffi Graf – Miami Open, Berlin Open

One of the greatest players to ever pick up a racket, former world No 1 Graf won 3+ straight titles at both the Miami Open and Berlin Open during her career.

Graf won three straight Miami Open titles from 1994 to 1996, defeating Natasha Zvereva, Kimiko Date, and Chanda Rubin to triumph in all three seasons.

Having won four straight Berlin titles before the Tier 1 format was introduced, Graf then again won four consecutive titles from 1991-94.

The German beat Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (1991-92), Gabriela Sabatini (1993) and Brenda Schultz (1994) to triumph on home soil.

Serena Williams – Miami Open x2

Tennis icon Williams completed WTA 1000 ‘threepeats’ twice in her career, and both came at the Miami Open – where she won eight titles overall.

Williams first completed the Miami Open treble from 2002-04, beating Jennifer Capriati in the 2002 and 2003 finals before thrashing Elena Dementieva in the 2004 championship match.

A decade later, the American swept the tournament again from 2013-15, beating Maria Sharapova in the 2013 final, before victories over Li Na in 2014 and Carla Suarez Navarro in 2015.

Williams also claimed back-to-back titles in 2007 and 2008, though lost the 2009 final.

Monica Seles – Canadian Open

Seles won the 1995 Canadian Open in what was her comeback event, and then proceeded to win the event four years in a row.

After thrashing Amanda Coetzer in the 1995 final, the former world No 1 successfully defended her title with victory over Sanchez Vicario in 1996.

Seles completed the ‘threepeat’ in 1997 with a straight-sets win in the final over Anke Huber, before triumphing once again in 1998 – thanks to another victory over Sanchez Vicario.

She came close to winning a fifth straight title at the event in 1999, though she was beaten by Martina Hingis in the final.

Conchita Martinez – Italian Open

One of the most consistent forces of the 1990s, former world No 2 Martinez won four straight Italian Open titles in Rome from 1993 to 1996.

Martinez defeated two-time defending champion Sabatini for her first title in 1993, and then saw off Martina Navratilova to defend her crown the following year.

The Spaniard defeated Sanchez Vicario to make it three titles in a row in 1995, before sealing a fourth consecutive Rome title in 1996 with victory over Martina Hingis.

Martinez was just one victory from a historic fifth straight title in 1997, though her reign was ended by Mary Pierce in the final that year.

Aryna Sabalenka – Wuhan Open

Spread across a span of six years, current WTA world No 1 Sabalenka won three consecutive editions of the Wuhan Open from 2018 to 2024.

Sabalenka breezed past Anett Kontaveit to win the title for the first time in 2018, and then saw off Alison Riske in the 2019 final to defend her title.

The event was not held from 2020-23, though it returned in 2024 – and once again it was the three-time Grand Slam champion who reigned.

Sabalenka defeated home favourite Zheng Qinwen in three sets to defend her title, completing the ‘threepeat’ in Wuhan.

