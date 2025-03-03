Emma Navarro made an astonishing slice of WTA Tour history this weekend with her dominant victory in the Merida Open final.

The US star did not drop a single game in her 6-0, 6-0 victory over Emiliana Arango on Sunday, making her just the fifth woman this century to hand out a double bagel in a WTA final.

Navarro has joined three Grand Slam champions and a former world No 2 in achieving that staggering feat.

Marion Bartoli def Olga Puchkova, 2006 Tournoi du Quebec

The first woman to achieve that feat this century was former Wimbledon champion Bartoli, who won the third WTA title of her career at the Tournoi du Quebec in October 2006.

Seeded second in the draw, Bartoli did not drop a set through her first three matches before coming from a set down against Lilia Osterloh in the last four to book a final versus eighth seed Puchkova.

The Russian had knocked out top seed and future No 1 Jelena Jankovic in the last eight but could not trouble Bartoli in the final, who handed out the third of five double bagel wins achieved in her career.

Agnieszka Radwanska def Dominika Cibulkova, 2013 Sydney International

Radwanska and Cibulkova were both major finalists at the peak of their powers, but there was only one winner when the two met in the Sydney International final back in January 2013.

The top seed had not dropped a set on her way to the final and was a heavy favourite against the unseeded Cibulkova, who had downed second seed Angelique Kerber in the last four.

Former world No 2 Radwanska did not drop a single game to claim her 12th career title with what was her third of five double bagel wins in WTA action.

Simona Halep def Anastasija Sevastova, 2016 Bucharest Open

Future world No 1 and two-time major champion Halep wowed her home crowd with an emphatic triumph at the Bucharest Open back in July 2016.

The Romanian had not had the easiest path, dropping sets in her opening-round and semi-final matches, though she was a big favourite to beat Sevastova in the final.

Seventh seed Sevastova could do nothing to stop Halep from claiming her 13th WTA Tour title and picking up just her second of three double bagel victories at tour-level.

Iga Swiatek def Karolina Pliskova, 2021 Italian Open

‘Iga’s Bakery’ has been a defining feature of the WTA Tour in recent years, though few of the Pole’s wins have been quite as emphatic as her 2021 Italian Open triumph.

Having saved match points against Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, reigning French Open champion Swiatek found herself against former world No 1 Pliskova in her first WTA 1000-level final.

Pliskova had saved match points herself in the last eight but only won 13 points as Swiatek cruised to her first WTA 1000 title – and would seal her top-10 debut thanks to this win.

It was the Pole’s first 6-0, 6-0 win on the WTA Tour, though she now holds five such wins to her name.

Emma Navarro def Emiliana Arango, 2025 Merida Open

Navarro recorded just the second 6-0, 6-0 victory of her career so far thanks to her dominant win over Arango – who had won her past 12 matches – in Merida.

The US star was the top seed at the WTA 500 event and did not drop more than four games in a set on her way to the final, while Arango came all the way through qualifying to make her first WTA final.

Unsurprisingly, it was Navarro who triumphed, though few would have predicted just how emphatic her victory would prove to be.

The 23-year-old is back at her career-high of world No 8 thanks to her victory.

