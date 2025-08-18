Iga Swiatek is in her first Cincinnati Open final this week, and the Pole will be looking to extend her stunning record in hard-court finals.

The world No 3 has never triumphed in Cincinnati, but has won 12 of her 23 previous WTA Tour titles on hard courts – with just two final defeats to her name.

Among women with 10+ finals contested on hard courts, Swiatek’s record is the best in WTA history, and her record could further improve against Jasmine Paolini in Monday’s final.

Here, we look at the WTA greats that Swiatek currently edges out in this remarkable statistic.

5) Kim Clijsters – 73.8% (31-11)

Former world No 1 Clijsters won all four of her Grand Slam singles titles on hard courts, with three US Open titles and an Australian Open title to her name.

And hard courts were undoubtedly the Belgian’s strongest surface, with 31 of her 41 WTA Tour titles coming on the surface.

Clijsters held an overall 31-11 record in hard-court WTA finals, a 73.8% win record that ranks as the fifth-highest among women in this statistic.

4) Steffi Graf – 74.0% (37-13)

One of the all-time greats of women’s tennis, Graf won a staggering 37 WTA titles on hard courts during her legendary career.

The German’s title haul is the second-most of any woman on the surface, as is her nine Grand Slam titles on hard courts; she won four Australian Opens, and five US Opens.

Graf won 37 of 50 hard-court finals reached across her career, giving her an impressive win rate of 74.0% in such matches.

3) Martina Navratilova – 74.4% (29-10)

Though hard-court tennis was still finding its feet on tour during Navratilova’s heyday, the former world No 1 still managed to seal 29 singles titles on the surface, including four US Open victories.

Outside of her 29 titles, the Czech-born American only lost ten finals on hard courts, handing her an overall win record of 74.4% in hard-court finals.

That ranks as the third-highest hard-court final win percentage in WTA tour history, with only two women ahead of her.

2) Margaret Court – 78.6% (11-3)

Court had retired by the time the first Grand Slam tournament took place on hard courts at the 1978 US Open, meaning the Aussie great did not win a major on the surface.

However, much like on all surfaces, Court still found huge success on hard courts during her career, holding an impressive 11-3 record in hard court finals.

That gives her an overall win record of 78.6% in such finals, an impressive win rate that is currently only beaten by Swiatek.

1) Iga Swiatek – 85.7% (12-2)

Swiatek’s two hard-court final defeats have both come to the same opponent: Barbora Krejcikova.

The Czech defeated Swiatek to win the 2022 Ostrava Open title, before once again sealing victory over the Pole in the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Outside of those two matches, Swiatek has won one every other hard-court final she has contested on the WTA Tour.

That includes victory at the 2022 US Open, but also triumph at the 2023 WTA Finals, and a further six victories in WTA 1000 hard-court finals.

Ahead of Monday’s Cincinnati Open final, Swiatek’s 85.7% record in hard-court finals is the highest in WTA Tour history, of anyone who has reached double-digit finals on the surface.

