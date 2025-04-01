The Charleston Open is the biggest clay court title up for grabs on US soil, and some of the greatest players to ever pick up a racket have triumphed at the tournament.

Only four women have ever lifted the title three times or more – and they may just be the four greatest female players of the Open Era.

4) Serena Williams – Three titles

No one this century has won as many Charleston Open titles as Williams, who is a three-time champion on the green clay.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion first reached the final back in 2004, though was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by long-time rival and clay great Justine Henin.

However, Williams bounced back four years later to claim the title in 2008, battling past Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final.

Williams then thrashed Lucia Safarova 6-0, 6-1 to claim her second title in 2012, before rallying from a set down to defeat Jelena Jankovic 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the 2013 final.

=2) Martina Navratilova – Four titles

Just ahead of Williams in the all-time standings is Navratilova, who holds an impressive record of four titles at the tournament.

The Czech-born American reached her first final at the tournament five decades ago in 1975, falling to long-time rival Chris Evert.

However, Navratilova would claim the title in 1982 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Andrea Jaeger, before defending her title in 1983 with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 triumph over two-time champion Tracy Austin.

After a five-year wait, the former world No 1 regained her title in 1988 with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over Gabriela Sabatini, and then downed Jennifer Capriati 6-2, 6-4 for her final triumph in 1990.

=2) Steffi Graf – Four titles

Matching Navratilova on four titles is fellow tennis icon Graf, who was only 16 years old when she claimed her first title in 1986.

The German defeated Evert 6-4, 7-5 to claim the title for the first time, before successfully defending her title in 1987 thanks to a 6-2, 4-6, 6–3 win against Manuela Maleeva-Fragniere.

After not competing in 1988, Graf returned in 1989 and regained her crown with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Natasha Zvereva – the woman she had infamously double-bagelled in the 1988 French Open final.

Graf then claimed a fourth and final Charleston title in 1993, seeing off long-time rival Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 7-6(8), 6-1.

1) Chris Evert – Eight titles

Evert is arguably the greatest female clay-courter of the modern era and is undoubtedly Charleston’s greatest-ever champion, with a staggering haul of eight titles to her name.

The former world No 1 won five straight Charleston titles at the peak of her powers, starting with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Kerry Melville Reid in the 1974 final.

That was followed by a 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Navratilova in 1975, a 6-2, 6-2 win over Melville Reid in 1976, a 6-0, 6-1 thrashing of Billie Jean King in 1977, and a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Melville Reid in 1978.

After missing out in 1979 and 1980, Evert regained her title in 1981 with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Pam Shriver, before sealing back-to-back titles in 1984 and 1985.

Evert defeated Claudia Kohde-Kilsch 6-2, 6-3 for her seventh title in 1984 and then claimed a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Sabatini in 1985 – before losing to Graf in 1986.

Honourable mentions

Williams, Evert, Navratilova, and Graf are the only four women to have won three titles or more in Charleston, but a further five women have lifted the title twice.

They are:

– Tracy Austin (1979-80)

– Gabriela Sabatini (1991-92)

– Conchita Martinez (1994-95)

– Martina Hingis (1997, 1999)

– Justine Henin (2003, 2005)

