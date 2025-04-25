Clay-court great Chris Evert holds the record for most WTA Tour wins on the dirt, though four other Grand Slam singles champions feature inside the top nine.

Here, we run through the women to claim the most WTA match wins on the surface.

9) Kiki Bertens – 214 wins

Clay was the most successful surface of Bertens’ career, and the Dutchwoman won 214 matches on the surface – ranking her ninth in WTA Tour history.

The former world No 4’s highlights on the surface include a Madrid Open title, two Italian Open semi-finals, and a run to the last four of Roland Garros in 2016.

8) Sandra Cecchini – 261 wins

Former world No 15 Cecchini won 10 of her 12 WTA Tour titles on the dirt and reached the last eight of the French Open back in 1985.

The Italian won a total of 261 wins on clay across her career, a haul that has only been bettered by seven women in the history of the WTA Tour.

7) Flavia Pennetta – 266 wins

Pennetta is best remembered for her exploits on hard courts, sensationally winning the 2014 Indian Wells and 2015 US Open titles.

However, she won seven of her 11 WTA titles on clay and reached a further eight finals, recording 266 wins in total across her long career.

6) Steffi Graf – 279 wins

One of the greatest players of all time and one of the best to ever step onto a clay court, tennis icon Graf won six French Open titles and a total of 32 titles on the dirt across her career.

The German recorded an impressive 279 wins on the surface, ranking her sixth among players on the WTA Tour.

5) Sara Errani – 296 wins

Few players have had a career as long as former world No 5 Errani, who was a surprise finalist at the French Open back in 2012.

The Italian won seven of her nine WTA singles titles on clay, and her 296 wins place her fifth in WTA Tour history.

4) Patty Schnyder – 297 wins

Schnyder’s career was long and hugely successful, with the Swiss twice reaching the French Open quarter-finals and winning three clay-court titles, progressing to a further eight finals.

The former world No 7 fell just three wins shy of 300 clay court wins, though only three Grand Slam winners sit ahead of her in the clay court standings.

WTA Tour News

The 7 women with the highest WTA clay-court win percentage: Chris Evert 94.55%, Serena Williams 6th

The 10 women with the most clay court titles: Chris Evert with 70, Serena Williams joint-ninth

3) Conchita Martinez – 314 wins

Arguably the best clay-courter to never win the French Open, Martinez finished as the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2000, losing to Mary Pierce.

The former world No 2’s haul of 19 clay titles ranks her joint-fifth among women in the Open Era, with four straight Italian Open titles perhaps the highlight of her success on the dirt.

Martinez won an impressive 314 WTA Tour matches on clay, a haul only two women can beat.

2) Arantxa Sanchez Vicario – 342

One of the greatest clay-court players of all time, Sanchez Vicario matches Martinez on 19 titles won on the dirt.

However, the world No 1 won three French Open singles titles and reached a further three finals in Paris, cementing her place as one of the leading dirt-ballers of her generation.

Her haul of 342 wins places her second among players in the WTA era.

1) Chris Evert – 382 wins

Evert holds pretty much every clay-court record imaginable among female players, so it comes as no surprise to see her at the very top of this list.

The American’s 70 titles on the dirt, including seven French Open triumphs, is the most in the Open Era, while she won 125 straight clay-court matches from 1973 to 1979.

Since WTA records began, Evert won 382 matches on the clay, making her a clear No 1 at the top of this countdown.

Read Next: The 9 men with the most ATP match wins on clay: Rafael Nadal with 484