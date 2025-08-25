Venus Williams is back at the US Open.

After her shock return to court earlier this summer, the 45-year-old is set to play her first Grand Slam match in two years when she faces Karolina Muchova in New York on Monday night.

Venus will become the oldest woman to play at the US Open in over four decades, and will extend one of her greatest tennis records.

No woman in the Open Era has played more Grand Slam main draws than her; here, we look at the five women at the top of this incredible statistic.

=4) Amy Frazier – 71

Our list starts with eight-time WTA Tour titleist and former world No 13 Frazier, who made an impressive 71 Grand Slam main-draw appearances across her career.

Frazier was just 14 when she made her major debut as a wildcard at the 1987 US Open, and her final Slam appearance came at Flushing Meadows almost two decades later in 2006.

The American was a quarter-finalist at the US Open in 1995, as well as at the Australian Open in 1992.

=4) Svetlana Kuznetsova – 71

Tied with Frazier is two-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No 2 Kuznetsova, who has not played since 2021 despite never officially retiring from tennis.

The Russian made her major main-draw debut at the 2002 Australian Open and her 71st and final Grand Slam appearance came at Wimbledon in 2021, in what proved to be the last event of her career.

Tennis News

The 9 youngest women in 2025 US Open main draw: Victoria Mboko and Alex Eala feature

WATCH: Chaos in Daniil Medvedev match, crowd booing, Benjamin Bonzi furious, photographer kicked out

Kuznetsova triumphed at the 2004 US Open and 2009 French Open, and was also a runner-up at both tournaments during her successful career.

3) Alize Cornet – 72

Cornet’s 69 consecutive Grand Slam main-draw appearances are a record for any woman in the Open Era, and her 72 total appearances ranks her third overall.

The Frenchwoman’s major debut came at Roland Garros in 2005, and she made her 72nd and final Grand Slam main-draw appearance at her home Slam back in 2024.

Cornet memorably reached her sole Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2022 Australian Open, though she reached the fourth round at the three remaining major events.

2) Serena Williams – 81

Undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time, Serena’s milestone of 81 Grand Slam main-draw appearances places her second among women in the Open Era.

Serena was just 16 when she made her first Slam appearance at the 1998 Australian Open, before memorably retiring in her 81st and final major at the 2022 US Open.

The American won an Open Era record 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles, meaning she won over a quarter of the major tournaments she contested during her iconic career.

1) Venus Williams – 94

Venus’ younger sister was often her foil during her career, but this one record that Serena – and perhaps anyone – will be able to match.

The former world No 1 and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will be making her staggering 94th main-draw appearance at a major at the US Open, an Open Era record for a female or male player.

Venus made her Grand Slam debut at the 1997 French Open, reaching the second round, and will return to tennis’ greatest stage on Monday after a two-year absence.

It will be a record-extending 25th US Open appearance for the icon, who has 24 Wimbledon, 24 French Open, and 21 Australian Open appearances to her name.

Read Next: The 5 men with the most Grand Slam appearances: Djokovic closes in on No 1