Five women have won seven or more WTA 1000 hard court titles – with Serena Williams well out in front.

The American has 16 victories to her name and her record looks safe for now, though Iga Swiatek will look to make a significant jump in the all-time standings over the next week.

5) Venus Williams – Seven titles

Venus won nine WTA 1000 titles in total across her career, with seven of those victories coming at hard-court tournaments.

She was a three-time champion on home soil in Miami, lifting the title in 1998, 1999, and 2001, while she won back-to-back Dubai Championships in 2009 and 2010.

The former world No 1 also won the 1999 Zurich Open, and the 2015 Wuhan Open – her last title at WTA 1000 level.

4) Steffi Graf – Eight titles

Graf won eight ‘Tier One’ titles on hard courts after the format was introduced in 1988, ranking her fourth on the all-time standings.

Four of those eight victories came at the Miami Open, with the German lifting the title in 1988, and then for three straight years from 1994-1996.

Graf was also the Virginia Slims champion in 1989 and 1992, and the Canadian Open champion in 1990 and 1993.

3) Maria Sharapova – Nine titles

Sharapova was the winner of 14 WTA 1000 titles during her career, with nine of the former world No 1’s triumphs coming on hard courts.

The Russian was the Indian Wells champion in 2006 and 2013 and won back-to-back titles at the Southern California Open in 2006 and 2007.

Sharapova also won titles at the Qatar Open, Pan Pacific Open, Cincinnati Open, China Open, and Zurich Open across her career.

2) Victoria Azarenka – 10 titles

All of Azarenka’s 10 WTA 1000 titles come on hard courts, signifying her place as one of the leading heard-court players of her generation.

The former world No 1 found particular success at the Miami Open, lifting the title in 2009, 2011, and 2016, while she is also a two-time Indian Wells champion – triumphing in 2012 and 2016.

Azarenka is also a two-time Cincinnati Open champion, lifting the title in 2013 and 2020, while she also won back-to-back Qatar Open titles in 2012 and 2013 – and the China Open in 2012.

Tennis News

5 incredible milestones that define Simona Halep’s legend status

‘Coco Gauff must improve two things to reach world No 1′, says Serena Williams’ ex-coach

1) Serena Williams – 16 titles

Well out in front is Serena, the winner of 16 WTA 1000 titles on the surface across her legendary career.

Half of the American’s haul of WTA 1000 titles on hard courts came at the Miami Open, where she was an eight-time champion; she triumphed in 2002-04, 2007-08, and 2013-15.

The former world No 1 was also a three-time Canadian Open champion lifting the title in 2001, 2011, and 2013, while she won back-to-back Cincinnati titles in 2014 and 2015.

Serena also triumphed at Indian Wells in 1999 and 2001, and claimed victory at the 2013 China Open.

Swiatek looks to join esteemed company

Just below the top five women is a group of six women who have all won six WTA 1000 titles on hard courts; Monica Seles, Kim Clijsters, Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, and Swiatek.

World No 2 Swiatek is the three-time defending champion in Doha, and a seventh WTA 1000 title on the surface this coming week would see her move level with Venus Williams.

Two of Swiatek’s six titles have come in Doha, in 2022 and 2024; her 2023 victory was when the tournament was a WTA 500 event.

The Pole has also won Indian Wells titles in 2022 and 2024, the Miami Open title in 2022, and the China Open in 2023.

Read Next: WTA Qatar Open draw: Emma Raducanu gets rematch before possible clash against world No 1