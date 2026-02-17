Victoria Mboko secured a big feat with her rise to No 10 in the WTA Rankings with her milestone only bettered by Jennifer Capriati since 1990.

On the back of her run to the final of the WTA 1000 Qatar Open, the 19-year-old Mboko cracked the top 10 of the women’s rankings for the first time as he made her debut at No 10.

Just over a year ago, the Canadian was still ranked outside the top 300 as she started the 2025 season at No 333, competing on the ITF Circuit and on the WTA Challenger Tour.

After winning three ITF tournaments in January 2025, she climbed to No 268, and by the start of March she reached the top 200 for the first time – sitting at No 188 – after winning another two titles.

Since making her top-200 debut on March 3, Mboko has taken only 350 days to reach the top 10, making her the second fastest player to achieve the feat since StatsPerform started collecting data in 1990 with only Jennifer Capriati (203 days) ahead of her.

After her rise into the top 10 was confirmed, Mboko was asked about her achievement and replied: “It’s kind of crazy. I never expected something to happen so fast for me.

“I just have been taking it day by day, tournament by tournament. Every tournament I enter, I want to do well. I don’t really, I don’t hold that much expectation of myself. It’s not like when I enter a tournament I’m going to say I’m going to win it, but you always want to try your best.

“I think this came relatively fast, but it’s a nice feeling. It’s nice to see that, to have that milestone, to see that number. So, yeah, I’m pretty happy with that.”

Rise And Rise Up The Rankings

Mboko broke into the top 100 of the WTA Rankings after reaching the third round of the French Open – which marked her Grand Slam debut – but her big surge came on the back of her stunning title run at the Canadian Open where she became only the second wildcard to win the tournament.

She beat Grand Slam winners Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Naomi Osaka en route to the title and she was rewarded with a jump to No 24.

Her second top-level title at the Korea Open in November earned her a spot in the top 20 as she finished the year at No 18.

Mboko climbed to No 13 after reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open with her rise into the top 10 confirmed after she reached the Qatar Open final.

In Good Company

Capriati tops the list and the former world No 1 made her top 100 debut on March 9, 1990 and 203 days later (October 29) she hit No 10 in the rankings.

Three decades later and Emma Raducanu became the second player to notch up the achievement in under 400 days as she made her top 200 bow on July 12, 2021 on the back of reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon.

And 364 days later (July 11), she peaked at No 10 with her surge coming on the back of her 2021 US Open title run.

The great Serena Williams took 511 days between her debut in the top 200 (November 10, 1997) and her top-10 breakthrough (April 5, 1999) while fellow former world No 1 Maria Sharapova took 602 days (November 11, 2002 until April 5, 1999).