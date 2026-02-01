Carlos Alcaraz overcame Novak Djokovic in the 2026 Australian Open final to capture his maiden crown at the Melbourne major and become the youngest male player to complete a career Grand Slam in the Open Era.

The world No 1 prevailed 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 against Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open winner and 24-time Grand Slam champion.

At 22 years and eight months old, Alcaraz has become the 11th youngest man to win the Australian Open in the Open Era.

Here, we look at the 10 youngest men to win the Australian Open since Open tennis began in 1968.

10. Rafael Nadal – 22 years, seven months (2009)

Rafael Nadal defeated Roger Federer in the 2009 Australian Open final to claim the first of his two crowns at Melbourne Park.

9. Roger Federer – 22 years, five months, 11 days (2004)

Roger Federer secured the first of his six titles at the Australian Open in 2004, when he saw off Marat Safin in the championship match.

8. Pete Sampras – 22 years, five months, five days (1994)

Pete Sampras beat Todd Martin in the 1994 Australian Open final to win the first of his two titles at the Melbourne major.

7. Jannik Sinner – 22 years, four months (2024)

Jannik Sinner collected his maiden Grand Slam and the first of his two Australian Open crowns in 2024 as he downed Daniil Medvedev in the title match.

6. Mark Edmondson – 21 years, six months (1976)

Mark Edmondson was the last Australian man to win the Australian Open, having beaten John Newcombe in the final of his home major in 1976 to win his only Slam title.

5. Jim Courier – 21 years, four months (1992)

Jim Courier defeated Stefan Edberg in the 1992 Australian Open championship match to claim the first of his two Australian Open titles.

4. Jimmy Connors – 21 years, three months (1974)

Jimmy Connors secured his maiden major and only Australian Open title in 1974, when he overcame Phil Dent in the final.

3. Novak Djokovic – 20 years, seven months (2008)

Novak Djokovic won his maiden major and the first of his 10 Australian Open crowns in 2008, when he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the title match on Rod Laver Arena.

2. Stefan Edberg – 19 years, 10 months (1985)

Stefan Edberg secured the first of his two Australian Open titles two months before turning 20, beating his Swedish compatriot Wilander in the 1985 championship match.

1. Mats Wilander – 19 years, three months (1983)

Mats Wilander is the youngest Australian Open men’s singles champion in Open Era, history, having beaten Ivan Lendl in the 1983 final to win the first of his three crowns at the Melbourne major three months after his 19th birthday.

The Swede was 20 years and three months old when he won his second title in 1984, which is the third youngest age for a men’s singles champion at the Australian Open.

