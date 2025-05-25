Twelve men aged 21 or under are competing at the French Open in 2025, with three teenagers in action.

Here, we take a look at the youngest players in action at Roland Garros.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard – 21

A main draw wildcard in both 2023 and 2024, two-time ATP Tour champion Mpetshi Perricard is the 31st seed in 2025 after a strong rise up the rankings.

The 21-year-old’s campaign got underway on Sunday and began with a first-ever Roland Garros win, beating Zizou Bergs in four sets.

Hamad Medjedovic – 21

Another 21-year-old already through to the second round is Serbian star Medjedovic, who picked up a straight-sets win over Kamil Majchrzak on Sunday.

It was a first Grand Slam main draw match win for former Next Gen Finals champion Medjedovic, who is competing in Paris for the third straight year.

Luca Nardi – 21

Nardi is best remembered for stunning Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2024, making it easy to forget that the Italian is still a rising star of the game.

The 21-year-old is competing in his second French Open, having made his Grand Slam debut in Paris twelve months ago.

Elmer Moller – 21

A player that has generated huge interest in recent days, 21-year-old Moller was handed a Grand Slam main draw debut at Roland Garros after entering the draw as a lucky loser.

The Dane was beaten in round one by 12th seed Tommy Paul but still impressed, pushing the American to four sets.

Ethan Quinn – 21

Widely considered one of the hottest prospects in the US game, 21-year-old Quinn will be making his French Open debut after a successful qualifying campaign.

The American has been handed a tough test in the form of 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov, a quarter-finalist at this tournament twelve months ago.

Jaime Faria – 21

After making his Grand Slam debut – and winning his first major match – back at the Australian Open, Faria will now make his first career main draw appearance in Paris.

The Portuguese 21-year-old faces an intriguing opener against Jenson Brooksby, who has used a protected ranking to enter the main draw.

Henrique Rocha – 21

The second Portuguese 21-year-old on this list, Rocha will make his maiden major main draw appearance at the French Open after coming through qualifying.

He will face fellow qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili in the opening round, with a potential second-round match against 19th seed Jakub Mensik.

Alex Michelsen – 20

One of the hottest prospects in the American game, 32nd seed Michelsen was seeded at a major for the first time in Paris this year

However, the 21-year-old was unable to make it past round one, falling in straight sets to qualifier Juan Cerundolo.

Arthur Fils – 20

Leading French hopes at Roland Garros this year is 14th seed Fils, who has cemented his place as one of the most explosive talents on tour in recent months.

The 20-year-old lost in the opening round in 2023 and 2024 but will enter his opening match against Nicolas Jarry as a significant favourite, and could face Jannik Sinner in round four.

Learner Tien – 19

One of just three teenagers in the men’s singles draw, 19-year-old Tien will be making his French Open debut in 2025, automatically entering the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The American will face third seed Alexander Zverev in the opening round, having beaten the German at the Mexican Open back in February.

Jakub Mensik – 19

The highest-ranked teenager on the ATP Tour, 19-year-old Mensik soared up the ATP Rankings after his stunning triumph at the Miami Open back in March.

Now inside the top 20, the Czech is seeded at a major for the first time, and the 19th seed is up against home favourite Alexandre Muller in the opening round.

João Fonseca – 18

The youngest man in the draw is 18-year-old Fonseca, who will be making his French Open debut after a memorable first Grand Slam appearance at the Australian Open in January.

The Brazilian faces an intriguing opening-round test against 30th seed Hubert Hurkacz, who comes into the tournament after a run to the Geneva Open final.

