Mirra Andreeva is one of five teenagers to win singles titles on the WTA Tour in 2025, but she was not the youngest player to lift a trophy.

Players under 20 are 7-0 in finals at the top level so far this campaign, with Andreeva joined by Maya Joint, Victoria Mboko, Iva Jovic and Sarah Rajaonah as the list of rising stars to win titles.

Two of them have doubled up as Andreeva and Joint have already won two titles this season while Andreeva and Mboko have won big events as they tasted success at WTA 1000 tournaments and in the case of the Russian, both her titles were at 1000 events.

So who are the youngest?

1. Iva Jovic – 17 years and 283 days

Andreeva initially held the title as the youngest player to win a title in 2025, but she has been surpassed by Jovic after the American tasted success at the Guadalajara Open, beating Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1.

Jovic, who won her maiden WTA 125 title at the Ilkley Open in June, reached her maiden WTA Tour quarter-final in Mexico and followed it up with a first semi-final, a maiden final and then a title.

2. Mirra Andreeva – 17 years and 299 days

Andreeva, who won her first-ever title at the Iasi Open last July, captured the biggest trophy of her career when she defeated Clara Tauson 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 in the Dubai Championships final in February, two months before she turned 18.

And in March she won a second WTA 1000 title, this time beating world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Indian Wells Open final.

Andreeva currently sits at a career-high No 6 in the WTA Rankings and many believe it is only a matter of time before she wins a Grand Slam and reach No 1 in the world.

3. Victoria Mboko – 18 years and 336 days

Fun fact, Jovic beat Mboko in the final in Ilkley, but a few months later the teenager’s golden moment came at her home tournament, the Canadian Open, just two weeks before her 19th birthday.

Born, August 26, 2006, Mboko lifted the trophy in Montreal on August 7, beating former world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

But it wasn’t just the Osaka result that made the world sit up and take notice, as she also defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, two-time Grand Slam winner and top seed Coco Gauff and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

Mboko surged into the top 25 of the rankings after the result.

4. Maya Joint – 19 years and 39 days

Australian Joint celebrated her 19th birthday on April 16 and on May 24 she won her maiden title on the clay at the Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco, beating Jaqueline Cristian 6-3, 6-2.

The teenager then showed her versatility a month later as she won her second title, this time on the grass at the Eastbourne Open, getting the better of fellow rising star Alex Eala, who had turned 20 just a few weeks earlier, with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (12-10) victory.

4. Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah – 19 years and 274 days

French youngster Rajaonah was ranked outside the top 200 at the start of the 2025 SP Open in Brazil, but she surged to a new high of No 131 after a stunning run.

The teenager saved three match points in her opening match and then defeated fellow first-time finalist Janice Tjen 6–3, 6–4 in the final to lift her maiden trophy.