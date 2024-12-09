Mirra Andreeva is the only player under 20 in the top 100 of the WTA Rankings while Coco Gauff is one of five 20-year-olds to feature.

Last year, six teenagers finished inside the top 100 in the season-ending rankings with five of the six still in the top 100 this year as only Linda Fruhvirtova (20) dropped out as she currently sits at No 178.

Gauff is one of two Grand Slam winners in the list with Emma Raducanu the other player while major finalist Zheng Qinwen is still under 23.

The 9 youngest women in the top 100 of the WTA Rankings:

9. Zheng Qinwen – 22 (Date Of Birth: October 8, 2002)

Zheng Qinwen made her WTA Tour debut in 2021 and three years later she has Grand Slam and WTA Finals runners-up trophies to her name as she lost this year’s Australian Open final against Aryna Sabalenka and the WTA Finals showpiece match against Coco Gauff.

There were plenty of highlights as she won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics while she also won two WTA Tour singles titles.

The Chinese star finished the year at a career-high No 5 in the rankings.

8. Emma Raducanu – 22 (DOB: November 13, 2002)

Emma Raducanu was only 18 when she won her maiden title, the 2021 US Open, as she made history by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

The British star has struggled with injuries and form since then and started this season outside the top 300.

But she regained some form in 2024 as she reached one semi-final and a couple of quarter-finals to climb back to No 57 in the rankings.

Facts & Stats Features

The 9 youngest men in the top 100 of the ATP Rankings: Jakub Mensik at No 1, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton feature

The 9 WTA players with highest 2024 win percentage: Iga Swiatek 87.7%, Coco Gauff No 4

7. Clara Tauson – 21 (DOB: December 21, 2002)

World No 50 Clara Tauson, who is just shy of her 22nd birthday, was only 13 when she won the Danish tennis championships in 2016 as she broke Caroline Wozniacki’s record as the former world No 1 was 14 when she was crowned champion.

The Dane peaked at No 33 in 2022, but struggled with injuries the following year.

She has already won two WTA singles titles, but those came in 2021. This year she reached the fourth round of the French Open.

6. Coco Gauff – 20 (DOB: March 3, 2004)

It was always going to be tough to follow up her incredible 2023 season during which she won her maiden Grand Slam, but Coco Gauff has done well.

She started the year at No 3 and finished in the same spot despite dropping to No 6 after failing to defend her US Open crown.

Gauff won the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland, the WTA 1000 China Open and the season-ending WTA Finals.

5. Diana Shnaider – 20 (DOB: April 2, 2004)

One of the rising stars of women’s tennis, Diana Shnaider not only won her maiden WTA title in 2024, but she won four titles on three different surfaces with her biggest the WTA 500 Bad Homburg Open on grass.

Shnaider, who reached her maiden WTA 1000 semi-final at the Cincinnati Open, looks set to break into the top 10 next year as she sits at No 13 in the rankings.

4. Ashlyn Krueger – 20 (DOB: May 7, 2004)

American Krueger first reached the top 100 of the WTA Rankings in 2023, but she improved this campaign as she peaked at No 51 with her current ranking at No 64.

The 20-year-old won her maiden title as a teenager back in September 2023 while her highlight in 2024 was a run to the third round of the US Open while she also reached the same stage at three WTA 1000 events.

3. Erika Andreeva 20 – (DOB: June 24, 2004)

Erika Andreeva, the older sister of Mirra, is currently at No 79, having peaked at No 65 earlier in the year.

The 20-year-old is yet to win a WTA Tour singles title or reach a final, while she has two Grand Slam match wins to her win.

2. Linda Noskova – 20 (DOB: November 17, 2004)

Linda Noskova only left her teenage years a month ago and she won her maiden WTA Tour singles title before she turned 20.

The Czech youngster, who stunned world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open, lifted the Monterrey Open in August and sits at No 26 in the rankings.

1. Mirra Andreeva – 17 (DOB: April 29, 2007)

Teenager Andreeva only made her Grand Slam debut at Roland Garros last year, reaching the third round while she made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

This year she followed it up with a run to the semi-final at the French Open before losing against Jasmine Paolini. She went on to win her maiden title in July at the Iași Open and finished runner-up at the Ningbo Open.

Andreeva, who turned 17 in April, finished the season at a career-high No 16.