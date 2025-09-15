It’s one of the most prestigious and sought-after titles in tennis and, in less than one week’s time, we will know which nation is the Billie Jean King Cup Finals champion for 2025.

It was Italy, anchored by Jasmine Paolini, who lifted the title for a fifth time in 2024, and the nation will be in Shenzhen looking to become the first country in a decade to successfully defend its crown at the World Cup of women’s tennis.

Ahead of action getting underway inside the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center on Tuesday, we take you through all you need to know about the event – from who is (and isn’t) in action, to the order of play and match schedule.

Who is in action?

Though news of big-name withdrawals has dominated the lead-up to the Finals, there are still plenty of notable stars in action.

The United States still has a strong team led by top-10 star Jessica Pegula, the highest-ranked player in the field, with Emma Navarro and McCartney Kessler also in the fold.

Italy’s Paolini will be looking to lead her nation to back-to-back titles in the event, while former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina leads Kazakhstan’s quest for a first title.

Elsewhere, former world No 2 Paula Badosa returns to action after her latest injury setback to lead Spain’s charge, while top-30 stars Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk lead the Ukrainian team.

A full team breakdown (as of September 15, 2025) is here:

Italy: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Errani

China: Wang Xinyu, Yuan Yue, Wang Xiyu, Zhang Shuai, Jiang Xinyu

Spain: Paula Badosa, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Cristina Bucsa, Aliona Bolsova, Leyre Romero

Ukraine: Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, Lyudmyla Kichenok, Nadiia Kichenok, Yuliia Starodubtseva

Kazakhstan: Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Zarina Diyas, Anna Danilina, Zhibek Kulambayeva

United States: Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler, Hailey Baptiste, Taylor Townsend

Great Britain: Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Jodie Burrage, Francesca Jones

Japan: Moyuka Uchijima, Nao Hibino, Ena Shibahara, Eri Hozumi, Shuko Aoyama

Who has withdrawn?

Though there are still plenty of big stars in action, there have been notable withdrawals across multiple competing nations.

The most talked-about withdrawal has been that of Emma Raducanu, who has chosen to compete at the Korea Open instead of representing Great Britain; she was replaced in the team by Francesca Jones.

In a tough blow for host nation China, world No 9 and national No 1 Zheng Qinwen has been forced out due to her recovery from elbow surgery, with the top-10 star replaced by Wang Xiyu.

Madison Keys has withdrawn from the United States team and has been replaced by McCartney Kessler, while Naomi Osaka — following her US Open run — pulled out of representing Japan, and has been replaced by Nao Hibino.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz also pulled out of representing Spain, with Leyre Romero stepping into her shoes.

Format and schedule

Three rubbers are set to be contested in each tie, with the first team to win two rubbers progressing through each encounter.

The first two rubbers are singles matches and, if needed, the third and deciding rubber is a doubles tie.

Having not needed to qualify for the Finals due to their 2024 triumph, Italy will be the first team in action, with a quarter-final against host nation China taking place on September 16th, at 17:00 local time.

The following day will see the second quarter-final, also at 17:00 local time, between five-time event champions Spain and Ukraine, who are looking to triumph for the first time.

Action on September 18th will see the remaining two quarter-finals take place, with Kazakhstan taking on the United States at 10:00, before Great Britain faces Japan at at 17:00 local time.

The first semi-final on September 19th will see the winner of Italy vs China take on the winner of Spain vs Ukraine, before the second semi-final the following day sees the winner of Kazakhstan vs the United States take on the winner of Great Britain vs Japan.

Both semi-finals will start at 17:00 local time, with the final at 17:00 local time on September 21st.

A condensed schedule and order of play are below:

September 16th — 17:00: Italy vs China

September 17th — 17:00: Spain vs Ukraine

September 18th – 10:00: Kazakhstan vs the United States

September 18th — nb. 17:00: Great Britain vs Japan

September 19th — 17:00: Semi-final one – Italy/China vs Spain/Ukraine

September 20th — 17:00: Semi-final two – Kazakhstan/US vs Great Britain/Japan

September 21st — 17:00: Final

Is prize money on offer?

Prize money will be on offer at the BJKC Finals, though the purse is yet to be confirmed by the tournament.

However, it is likely to be an increase of the $9.6m purse for last year’s Finals stage, with Italy taking home a combined $2.4m for their triumph.

